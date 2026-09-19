September 19, 2026

EVA X releases ‘Dance in Shadows’, announces new album ‘TURBOPINK’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026

EVA X releases the single “Dance in Shadows” on 18 September 2026 and announces her second album, “TURBOPINK”, out 6 November via Distortion Productions.

EVA X "Dance in Shadows" single artwork
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

US goth-industrial artist EVA X released the single “Dance in Shadows” on 18 September 2026, alongside the announcement of her second album, “TURBOPINK”, due 6 November. The single mixes synthpop, metal, power pop and 80s-referencing production, and comes backed with a breakbeat remix by Stoneburner.

“Dance in Shadows” was written by EVA X collaborator Gaby Gustafson after a co-worker and friend died of an aggressive form of cancer. “I had written a super sad song originally, but I knew she’d hate that. It was really important to her to find joy wherever she could. So I ended up reworking the track into Dance in Shadows, our happy little song about death,” Gustafson stated. The B-side carries a breakbeat remix of the track by Stoneburner.

EVA X’s ‘TURBOPINK’ album due 6 November

“TURBOPINK” follows EVA X’s debut album, “I Dream of a Reality”, released on Distortion Productions in 2022. “Dance in Shadows” serves as the album’s preview single. EVA X returns with a full band for the touring cycle around the new record.

About EVA X

EVA X began as a bedroom producer, releasing her first tracks in 2019 and building a following in the goth and industrial scene through a fusion of synthwave, industrial, power pop and metal elements. Her debut album, “I Dream of a Reality”, came out on Distortion Productions in 2022 and appeared on several “best of 2022” year-end lists. She has performed at New Jersey’s Dark Force Fest, Seattle’s Mechanismus Festival and Calgary’s Terminus. Side-Line previously covered her single and video “Dopamine Blind” (2024) and her video “Machine” (2021). With “Dance in Shadows”, EVA X previews her second album, “TURBOPINK”, out 6 November 2026.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Ministry "Singularity" single artwork

Ministry release ‘Singularity’, third single from final album ‘Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
EVA X "Dance in Shadows" single artwork

EVA X releases ‘Dance in Shadows’, announces new album ‘TURBOPINK’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Metamorph "Witchfire" single artwork

Metamorph releases ‘Witchfire’ single and official video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Wendy Bevan Sleepwalkers video still

Wendy Bevan shares ‘Sleepwalkers’, produced by Nick Rhodes

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Ghost Reflection Dark Triad cover art

Ghost Reflection releases new album ‘Dark Triad’ on Aliens Production

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026