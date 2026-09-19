EVA X releases the single “Dance in Shadows” on 18 September 2026 and announces her second album, “TURBOPINK”, out 6 November via Distortion Productions.

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US goth-industrial artist EVA X released the single “Dance in Shadows” on 18 September 2026, alongside the announcement of her second album, “TURBOPINK”, due 6 November. The single mixes synthpop, metal, power pop and 80s-referencing production, and comes backed with a breakbeat remix by Stoneburner.

“Dance in Shadows” was written by EVA X collaborator Gaby Gustafson after a co-worker and friend died of an aggressive form of cancer. “I had written a super sad song originally, but I knew she’d hate that. It was really important to her to find joy wherever she could. So I ended up reworking the track into Dance in Shadows, our happy little song about death,” Gustafson stated. The B-side carries a breakbeat remix of the track by Stoneburner.

EVA X’s ‘TURBOPINK’ album due 6 November

“TURBOPINK” follows EVA X’s debut album, “I Dream of a Reality”, released on Distortion Productions in 2022. “Dance in Shadows” serves as the album’s preview single. EVA X returns with a full band for the touring cycle around the new record.

About EVA X

EVA X began as a bedroom producer, releasing her first tracks in 2019 and building a following in the goth and industrial scene through a fusion of synthwave, industrial, power pop and metal elements. Her debut album, “I Dream of a Reality”, came out on Distortion Productions in 2022 and appeared on several “best of 2022” year-end lists. She has performed at New Jersey’s Dark Force Fest, Seattle’s Mechanismus Festival and Calgary’s Terminus. Side-Line previously covered her single and video “Dopamine Blind” (2024) and her video “Machine” (2021). With “Dance in Shadows”, EVA X previews her second album, “TURBOPINK”, out 6 November 2026.

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