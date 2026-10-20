October 20, 2026

Gare Terminus previews ‘Kenosis’ album with ‘Wisdom of the Forest’ video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 20, 2026

Luxembourg neofolk/noise project Gare Terminus shared the video for “Wisdom of the Forest” ahead of its “Kenosis” album, out 31 October 2026 on Abanbandonment.

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Luxembourg-based neofolk, noise and experimental project Gare Terminus shared a video for “Wisdom of the Forest” on 18 October 2026, taken from its forthcoming album “Kenosis,” due 31 October 2026 on the label Abanbandonment. Gare Terminus is the solo project of Margarita Omar.

“Kenosis” is a six-track album described as a collection of compositions influenced by noise, neofolk, drone, experimental and neoclassical music, combining intuitive arrangements and free improvisation with analogue and digital electronics. Its concept follows a mythological descent narrative, from self-emptying and threshold crossing through moral testing, revelation and abandonment to final judgment, mapped onto themes of war, mass culture, disillusionment and the search for meaning. The tracklist runs “Kenosis,” “River Styx,” “Benevolent Knife,” “Wisdom of the Forest,” “Abandoned Land” and “To the Death.”

About Gare Terminus

Gare Terminus is a Luxembourg-based neofolk, noise and experimental project led by Margarita Omar. The project released its first EP, “The Mass,” on 29 August 2024, a two-track release exploring themes of war, decay and mythology through martial industrial, noise and apocalyptic folk. “Kenosis,” out 31 October 2026 on Abanbandonment, is Gare Terminus’s first full-length album, previewed with the video for “Wisdom of the Forest.”

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