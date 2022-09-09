One-woman Gothic pop Eva X releases album ‘I Dream of a Reality’ today

September 9, 2022

Eva X is a one-woman Gothic pop project from Vancouver (CA) who blends elements of…
One-woman Gothic pop Eva X releases album'I Dream of a Reality'

Eva X is a one-woman Gothic pop project from Vancouver (CA) who blends elements of dark electro, industrial pop, synthwave and hyperpop.

The project is the brainchild of Gabrielle Gustafson, who previously released the singles “Whipping Girl” and “Machine” which are also both included on her new album “I Dream of A Reality” released today by Distortion Productions on compact disc along with all streaming and digital platforms.

You can check the new release below.

And here are the video for “Whipping Girl” and “Machine”.


