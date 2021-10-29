Two limited vinyl reissues from Esplendor Geométrico to be released via Geometrik in December

Out on December 3rd via the Geometrik label are two vinyl releases by Esplendor Geométrico, the cult pioneers of industrial rhythms, the first being “Live in Utrecht” which comes in an expanded edition. The original album was released in 1990 (Discos Esplendor Geometrico), re-released in 1999 (Geometrik) and in 2010 (Captain Trip Records, Japan).

Recorded 25th November 1989 in the Cultural Centre EKKO, Utrecht – Holland, it was produced for the program De Bovenbouw/Nos-Radio, Hilversum, Holland. Except for “Signos de Energía” (a faster version than the one in the “Mekano Turbo” album) all of the tracks were completely new at the moment this record was released.

This special “expanded” edition comes additionally with an extra LP, featuring not less than seven tracks from the late 80’s, that were originally released on cassette only: four tracks are from 1987, the other three are from the studio sessions of “Mekano Turbo” (1988), but were not included on that album.

Next is the 40th anniversary edition of “EG-1” which comes in a limited and numbered edition of 500 copies.

After their first single, “Necrosis en la poya” (1981), Esplendor Geométrico released their first cassette that same year: “EG-1”. The first edition of “EG-1” (300 copies) quickly sold out in the international underground circuit of cassette labels that was emerging during those years. It was reissued on the same format by different labels, such as Datenverarbeitung (Germany, 1982), Ortega y Cassette (Barcelona, 1985), EGK (Madrid, 1987) and Línea Alternativa (Madrid, 1989), and later on there would be two CD editions – equally deleted for ages.

For this special limited reissue on vinyl, the material got remastered from the original tapes. It also includes an exclusive insert and each copy has been individually customized with stickers and hand-stamped.