Side-Line Magazine is accepting submissions for “Electronic Bodies 2,” the follow-up to its EBM compilation series. Send one WAV track via WeTransfer.

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Side-Line Magazine has opened submissions for “Electronic Bodies 2,” the second volume in its electronic body music compilation series. Bands and artists making EBM and related electro-industrial styles can send in one track for consideration. The compilation will be released as a digital download via Side-Line’s Bandcamp page and promoted through Side-Line and its network of music media and DJs.

The call follows “Electronic Bodies – Session 1”, Side-Line’s first EBM compilation, which brought together established names and lesser-known acts, covering old-school EBM, electro-industrial and more contemporary EBM styles.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/electronic-bodies-session-1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Electronic Bodies – Session 1 by Various Artists</a>

What Side-Line is looking for in ‘Electronic Bodies 2’

For this second installment, Side-Line is again looking for bands and artists making EBM, old-school industrial, electro-industrial and related electronic body music. Tracks built around pounding sequencers, aggressive basslines, mechanical rhythms or stripped-down electronic arrangements all fit the brief. New, unsigned and established acts are all welcome; selection is based on the music itself, not the size of an artist’s audience or the number of releases already out.

How to submit a track for ‘Electronic Bodies 2’

Side-Line has set a few rules for submitting material, to be followed closely:

Send one mastered track in WAV format, selecting the strongest material available.

Submit it via WeTransfer.com to info@side-line.com; audio files sent as direct email attachments will not be accepted.

Name the file using the format “Artist – Track Title.wav”.

Artists must not be affiliated with GEMA, SABAM or similar collecting societies, since their licensing requirements could interfere with the compilation’s release.

Artists selected for the compilation will be contacted to complete the necessary paperwork.

Sending a track does not automatically guarantee inclusion; Side-Line will make a selection based on musical direction and the overall balance of the compilation.

Submission deadline: November 30, 2026.

The artwork accompanying this announcement is provisional and does not represent the final cover of “Electronic Bodies 2.” Side-Line will reveal the official artwork at a later stage.

About the Electronic Bodies series

Side-Line launched the Electronic Bodies series in January 2023, calling for submissions toward an old-school EBM compilation after a reader poll pointed the project at the early-1980s EBM sound of Belgium and its Scandinavian, Spanish and German counterparts, alongside New Beat tracks that fit the same mold. The project reached release on 1 September 2023 as “Electronic Bodies – Session 1,” an 88-track EBM charity compilation spanning EBM, New Beat and more contemporary offshoots, with all donations going to psychological support for Ukrainian soldiers and citizens affected by PTSD. Bernard Van Isacker, Side-Line’s chief editor, compiled the release and discussed the project in more detail with Side-Line ahead of its release. “Electronic Bodies 2” is the second volume in that series, with submissions open now.

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