November 15, 2026

Horror Vacui – Shadows Sanctuary (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Artoffact Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 15, 2026
Horror Vacui – "Shadows Sanctuary" album cover
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The Italian band Horror Vacui has been active since 2010. For their fifth album, they have teamed up with Artoffact Records, a move that will undoubtedly help them reach a wider audience. “Shadows Sanctuary” explores darkness as a sanctuary in a world increasingly dominated by exposure, visibility, and instability. Through themes such as identity, isolation, love, and grief, the album reclaims darkness as a space for authenticity, protection, and quiet resistance.

Related newsHorror Vacui release 'Shadows Sanctuary' on 7 August via Artoffact Records

The album consists of 10 tracks that immediately draw us back into the band’s dark musical universe. Straddling the line between Dark-Wave and Post-Punk, Horror Vacui delivers a powerful production driven by dynamic drumming. The quintessential 80s-style guitar work cuts through with intensity, evoking the brooding, doom-laden atmosphere typically associated with the genre. The singer’s deep vocal timbre adds a haunting quality, as if guiding the listener through a funeral ceremony.

While I have never associated Horror Vacui with innovation, they certainly know how to capture the spirit and soul of the 80s. In my view, the album lacks a genuine climax, but it will undoubtedly resonate with fans of the genre. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Writing On The Wall”:

About Horror Vacui

Horror Vacui formed in Bologna, Italy in 2010 and have worked through changing line-ups ever since. The band built a catalogue of four albums and numerous singles on guitar-driven songs that fuse deathrock and post-punk, and toured worldwide behind them. Their second album “Return Of The Empire” was first issued on CD by Horror Pain Gore Death at the end of 2014 and later on vinyl by Avant! Records. After their fourth album in 2020 the group went quiet for several years, returning in 2024 with a limited two-track 7″ single.

That return also brought a line-up change, with former guitar player Marzia moving to the drum stool. The 2024 single served as the prelude to “Shadows Sanctuary”, released on 7 August 2026 on limited green vinyl LP, CD and digitally as the band’s first album in six years and their debut for Artoffact Records.

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