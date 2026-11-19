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Greek industrial project “Through Swords And Spears, I Seek Infinity,” the new album by Conjecture, is released on 18 December through Cyclic Law. A free Bandcamp listening party for the album takes place on 16 December at 7 PM CET.

The label describes the album as an exploration of heroism through the idea of “Divine Annihilation,” the conscious surrender and dissolution of the self in pursuit of an absolute reality beyond the limits of human existence. Musically, it takes a more austere and intense direction within Conjecture’s industrial vocabulary, pairing forceful industrial structures with neoclassical arrangements, atmospheric layers and ritualistic elements, with vocals shifting between declaration, invocation and raw outburst.

The album runs eight tracks at 44:50 and is released as a CD edition of 200 copies in a 6-panel digisleeve with matte lamination. Two tracks, “Deposition” and “Eclipse,” are streaming now as part of the Bandcamp pre-order.

<a href="https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/album/through-swords-and-spears-i-seek-infinity" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Through Swords and Spears, I Seek Infinity by CONJECTURE</a>

About Conjecture

Vasilis Angelopoulos is the Greek musician behind Conjecture, a solo project that marked ten years of activity in 2024. The project blends minimal-electro, dark-ambient, industrial and cinematic influences and has released productions through labels including Ars Nocturna, Raumklang Music and Zoharum. In 2023, “Nostalgia Futura” became Conjecture’s first release for Cyclic Law, exploring the psychological phenomenon of anticipatory nostalgia. The following year, Zoharum reissued “V” for the project’s tenth anniversary, adding tracks from the 2020 EP “∫V” plus remixes by Antechamber, Evitceles, Flint Glass and Blakk Harbor.

“Through Swords And Spears, I Seek Infinity” is Conjecture’s second album for Cyclic Law.

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