November 15, 2026

Lucifers Bathroom releases ‘Cursed’, third single from ‘Red Wax’ EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 15, 2026

Lucifers Bathroom releases “Cursed,” the third single from the forthcoming EP “Red Wax,” out 13 November 2026 on Bandcamp and Spotify.

Lucifers Bathroom "Cursed" cover art
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Lucifers Bathroom, the dark alternative solo project from Germany, released the single “Cursed” on 13 November 2026. “Cursed” is the third single from the project’s forthcoming debut EP “Red Wax,” following “Shadows” on 17 April 2026 and “The Sigil” on 15 June 2026. One more single from “Red Wax” is still to come.

Related newsLucifers Bathroom release 'The Sigil', second single from debut EP 'Red Wax'

The cover art for “Cursed” reworks Eugène Delacroix’s painting “The Barque of Dante,” showing lost souls clawing at a boat crossing hell, tinted red and overlaid with a sigil. The project describes the track as looking straight at that weight, as a cold observer aware that the souls in the water are a reflection of ourselves. The theme runs through the project’s broader outlook: that the darkness carried inside can become emotion, and that emotion can heal.

“Shadows” and “The Sigil” received coverage from ReGen Magazine and Side-Line, and reached more than 100 radio plays combined in the US and UK.

“Cursed” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About Lucifers Bathroom

Lucifers Bathroom is a dark alternative solo project from Germany, launched in 2026. The music combines heavy electronic sound design, atmospheric textures and vocals, drawing on dark alternative, industrial and gothic influences. The artist behind the project has chosen to stay anonymous, with every track written, produced and performed by one person.

The project’s debut EP, “Red Wax,” has been rolled out single by single over the course of 2026: “Shadows” arrived on 17 April, followed by “The Sigil,” mixed by Matthew Pansi, on 15 June. “Cursed” is the third single, with one more still to follow before the EP itself is released.

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