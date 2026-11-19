Corona Barathri’s new album ‘Immersio in Caliginem’ is out 18 December on Cyclic Law, preceded by a free Bandcamp listening party on 13 December.

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Russian ritual and dark-ambient project “Immersio in Caliginem”, the new album by Corona Barathri, is released on 18 December on Cyclic Law. A free Bandcamp listening party for the album takes place five days earlier, on 13 December at 7 PM CET.

The album is structured as seven tracks across 64 minutes, described by Cyclic Law as a descent through seven rituals guided by the figure of Belial toward the “abode of Mother Nahemah.” It is the first Corona Barathri release to feature new project members Tania Geisler and Alexandra Fauho, alongside guest contributions from Chthonia, Erszebeth, Ashtoreth and New Risen Throne. The CD edition is limited to 200 copies in a 6-panel digisleeve.

Two tracks from the album, “Cor Unum, Essentia Una Sumus” and “Enixus in Tenebris,” are streaming now as part of the Bandcamp pre-order.

<a href="https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/album/immersio-in-caliginem" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Immersio in Caliginem by CORONA BARATHRI</a>

About Corona Barathri

Corona Barathri was set up in 2016 by Russian artist Ilya Affectvs, who also runs Speculum Diaboli Records. The project released a string of works through Noctivagant and Speculum Diaboli Records before “Atra Mors,” a 2020 split album with Poland’s Paranoia Inducta, inspired by the historical plague. In late 2021, Corona Barathri released “Lapis Sacrificialis,” its first work for Cyclic Law, featuring guest vocalists including New Zealand’s Chthonia and France’s Darkrama.

“Immersio in Caliginem” continues that relationship with Cyclic Law and expands the project’s lineup for the first time, with Tania Geisler and Alexandra Fauho joining as members alongside Ilya Affectvs.

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