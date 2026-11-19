Kraftwerk will play Glastonbury for the first time in 2027, alongside Massive Attack, Underworld, Primal Scream and CHVRCHES at Worthy Farm.

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Glastonbury Festival has revealed the first names for its 2027 edition, running June 23-27, 2027 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset. Alongside headliners Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, with Cher in the traditional Sunday Legends slot, the announcement brings Kraftwerk to Glastonbury for the first time, joined by Massive Attack, Underworld, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, The xx and Hot Chip. The festival returns after a scheduled fallow year in 2026.

Kraftwerk make their Glastonbury debut

Kraftwerk will headline the West Holts Stage, their first Glastonbury appearance more than five decades after the group began working with synthesizer-based composition. Founded in Düsseldorf by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk’s catalogue, including “Autobahn” (1974), “Trans-Europe Express” (1977), “The Man-Machine” (1978) and “Computer World” (1981), established a vocabulary of repetition, mechanical precision and human-machine interaction that synthpop, techno, electro and EBM artists drew on afterward. The band’s audiovisual performances, combining geometric imagery, synchronised visuals and its recurring robotic presentation, have remained part of its identity since. Kraftwerk’s back catalogue has been the subject of a long-running EU sampling dispute, and a pair of early broadcast recordings surfaced on unofficial releases in 2025.

Massive Attack bring Bristol’s darker electronic lineage

Massive Attack return to Worthy Farm with a catalogue that moved beyond the trip-hop tag attached to it early on. “Blue Lines” (1991) and “Protection” (1994) introduced a spacious, bass-heavy sound; “Mezzanine” (1998) pushed the group toward distorted guitars and a darker atmosphere that influenced alternative electronic music afterward. The band’s live shows combine political messaging and documentary imagery with the music itself. Massive Attack played a plant-based, eco-focused show in Manchester in 2025, and released “Boots On The Ground,” a collaboration with Tom Waits, in April 2026, their first new track in six years.

Underworld, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES and The xx

Underworld’s Karl Hyde and Rick Smith have spent three decades working across techno, progressive electronics and ambient textures; “dubnobasswithmyheadman” (1994) and “Second Toughest In The Infants” (1996) established a reputation for long, gradually-built compositions that their live shows continue to develop instead of replaying.

Primal Scream’s catalogue runs from the dance-inflected “Screamadelica” to “XTRMNTR,” an album that pairs distorted guitars and aggressive rhythms with confrontational production. CHVRCHES return with their fifth studio album, “All The King’s Men,” due January 22, 2027, their first full-length since “Screen Violence” (2021). The xx bring a sparser sound, pairing guitar, bass and electronics with understated vocals.

The bill also includes Hot Chip, Saint Etienne, FKA twigs, The Avalanches, Bonobo, Basement Jaxx, Nia Archives, Chase & Status, Robyn and Young Fathers, with further acts, stage allocations and performance details to be announced in the coming months.

Glastonbury Festival 2027 23-27 June 2027, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, UK

About Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts takes place annually (with scheduled fallow years) at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, and has run since 1970. The 2027 edition follows a fallow year in 2026 and is scheduled for June 23-27, 2027. Confirmed acts beyond the Pyramid Stage headliners include Kraftwerk, making their first festival appearance; Massive Attack, Underworld, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, The xx, Hot Chip, Saint Etienne, FKA twigs, The Avalanches, Bonobo, Basement Jaxx, Nia Archives, Chase & Status, Robyn and Young Fathers.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.