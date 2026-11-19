The Hotel has scheduled ‘London Orbital’ screenings and Chris Petit and Iain Sinclair talks in London from 1 December to 14 January.

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English musician Bruce Gilbert’s sound work “London Orbital” is the focus of a series of screenings and talks in London this December and January, staged by The Hotel ahead of the vinyl edition’s release on 27 November 2026.

The events pair screenings of “London Orbital,” the 2002 Channel 4 film the album soundtracks, with talks on post-cinema from the film’s directors, Chris Petit and Iain Sinclair. Further dates are set to be announced in 2027.

1 December – Chris Petit and Iain Sinclair talk on post-cinema, Barking

2 December – “London Orbital” screening with a Petit and Sinclair Q&A, Barking

3 December – “London Orbital” screening at The Cinema Museum, London

5 December – “London Orbital” screening with a Petit and Sinclair talk, Conditions

14 January – “London Orbital” screening, The Horse Hospital, London

“London Orbital” takes its title from Sinclair’s 2000 book of the same name, which traced the author’s two-year walk around the M25, the motorway that circles London. Petit drove the route instead, combining early digital video with CCTV footage. The Hotel presents the result as “a sound film” rather than a conventional soundtrack, with the LP’s booklet carrying stills from the film alongside new essays by Petit and Sinclair. Side-Line covered the vinyl release’s announcement in full, including its credits and tracklist, when it was first set for 27 November.

<a href="https://brucegilbert.bandcamp.com/album/london-orbital" target="_blank" rel="noopener">London Orbital by Bruce Gilbert</a>

Gilbert performed with The Hotel at Café OTO in London in October 2026, alongside Rocheman and Finn Kennedy.

About Bruce Gilbert

Bruce Clifford Gilbert was born on 18 May 1946 in Watford, England. He studied graphic design at Leicester Polytechnic until 1971, then worked as an abstract painter before taking a job in 1975 as an audio-visual technician at Watford College of Art and Design, where he began experimenting with tape loops and oscillators in the college’s recording studio.

Gilbert and fellow Watford student Colin Newman formed a short-lived group called Overload; in the summer of 1976, Graham Lewis and Robert Gotobed joined them to form Wire. Wire released three albums between 1976 and 1979 – “Pink Flag,” “Chairs Missing” and “154” – before disbanding after a show at London’s Electric Ballroom in early 1980. During Wire’s inactive years, Gilbert and Lewis worked together as Cupol, Dome, P’o and Duet Emmo. Gilbert later rejoined Wire for its reunions and left the band for good in 2004, since focusing on solo work and collaborations with visual artists and other experimental musicians, released through Mute, Touch and Editions Mego.

Gilbert’s “London Orbital,” his sound work for Chris Petit and Iain Sinclair’s 2002 film, is released on vinyl by The Hotel on 27 November 2026, with the December and January screenings and talks accompanying that release.

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