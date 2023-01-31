Side-Line to launch (oldschool) EBM compilation series ‘Electronic Bodies’ – submissions wanted now !

The time has come to start up a brand new charity compilation series at Side-Line, which will be titled “Electronic Bodies”. This time, and you might have guessed already, we will focus solely on (oldschool) EBM per request of our readers during an internet poll on our social media. Musically we direct our attion to the Electronic Body Music (EBM) as it sounded like in the early 1980s in Belgium plus on its earliest counterparts in Scandinavia, Spain and Germany.

Aditionally – and this will also please many – we will also accept New Beat tracks as long as they fit the EBM sound pallet. Back to the golden age of the beats so to speak!

This call for submissions is open to new bands, unsigned bands and signed bands. The compilation will again be powered by Side-Line, released via our Bandcamp page only, and promoted to a whole range of magazines and DJ’s. And, he again doesn’t know it yet, but we will again invite Shane Aungst – now he knows – to do his magic work on the upcoming volume for an extra remix album.

For those bands who don’t produce EBM itself (anymore), we invite you to make an exception and just for the sake of this charity compilation create a true oldschool EBM track.

How can you take part in the compilation?

There are a couple of rules to respect in order to make it easier for everyone, especially for our chief editor Bernard Van Isacker who has been compiling every compilation since the start of our series.

Send 1 (!!!) mastered track in WAV format (GEMA free material and preferably previously unreleased) via wetransfer.com to info@side-line.com . We stress the fact that you can only send 1 track. Your best one that is. The reason is simple, there are thousands of submissions to go through. Do NOT send files via email, such submissions will not be accepted! Only use Wetransfer.com. We will contact you upon selection to send you some paperwork to complete. The deadline for submission is March 27th 2023.

For the younger readers and musicians born after 1990, Electronic Body Music (EBM) originated in the early 1980s, primarily in Belgium and Germany. It emerged as a subgenre of electronic music, incorporating elements of industrial, synthpop, and new wave music. EBM is characterized by its heavy use of electronic instruments, repetitive beats, and political or socially conscious lyrics. New Beat evolved a bit later on and also involved repetitive and hypnotic beats. Thus the link is clear.