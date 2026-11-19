Beckahesten’s new album ‘Rovet’ is out 18 December on Cyclic Law as CD and vinyl, marking the Swedish trio’s final collaboration with Viktoria Rolandsdotter.

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Swedish trio Beckahesten releases its fourth album, “Rovet,” on 18 December through Cyclic Law, marking the group’s final collaboration with vocalist Viktoria Rolandsdotter. A free Bandcamp listening party for the album takes place on 15 December at 7 PM CET.

“Rovet” is described by the label as seven tales told around a blazing fire, with something “ghastly always lurking in the surrounding darkness.” The album moves across meadows and forests to the sound of distant calls and tribal drums, with ring-dance rhythms set against sparse strings and sombre drones, before a ship arrives at the shore carrying “unwelcome cargo” that leads the village down into the valley of the dead.

The album runs seven tracks at 37:47 and is released on CD (200 copies, 6-panel digisleeve) and black vinyl (250 copies, printed inner sleeve, matte varnish). Two tracks, “Kallad” and “Heden,” are streaming now as part of the Bandcamp pre-order.

<a href="https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/album/rovet" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rovet by BECKAHESTEN</a>

About Beckahesten

Beckahesten is a Swedish trio set up by Peo Bengtsson, Per Åhlund and vocalist Viktoria Rolandsdotter. Åhlund has also been active with Sophia, Skare and Diskrepant, and as a live member of Karjalan Sissit. The band’s name is drawn from Nordic folklore: a water spirit that tricks people into riding on its back before pulling them under, growing longer the more riders it carries, with an equivalent in the Scottish water kelpie.

The trio released its debut album, “Vattenhålens Dräpare,” in 2020, followed by “Tydor” in 2021 and the single “Midvinter” the same year. Side-Line interviewed the band around that period. Third album “Svältens Tid” followed in 2024, also released on vinyl. “Rovet” is Beckahesten’s fourth album and the last to feature Rolandsdotter as vocalist.

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