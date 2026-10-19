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Austin, Texas electro-industrial duo Dread Risks released “Hellhymn Remixes” on 16 October 2026 through Re:Mission Entertainment. The digital EP gathers three new versions of the band’s 2025 single “hellhymn,” reworked by Antigen Shift, Frontal Boundary and The Proximity Assembly.

The release runs just under 14 minutes across three tracks. “hellhymn (Antigen Shift Hellfire Burn Remix)” opens the EP at 4:41, mixed by Antigen Shift and mastered by Dread Risks. Frontal Boundary handled the second remix, “hellhymn (Frontal Boundary Remix),” at 4:01, mixed and mastered with Brendin Ross. The Proximity Assembly closes the EP with “hellhymn (The Proximity Assembly Remix)” at 4:52, which the act also mixed and mastered.

Re:Mission Entertainment described the EP as a release that “continues the 2026 momentum created by popular singles ‘where you left’ and ‘invertebrate.'” The original “hellhymn” single came out on 1 August 2025 on the same label.

“Hellhymn Remixes” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/hellhymn-remixes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hellhymn Remixes by Dread Risks</a>

About Dread Risks

Dread Risks is an industrial duo from Austin, Texas, signed to Re:Mission Entertainment. Side-Line first covered the band in August 2021 with the video premiere for “Trauma Ties,” followed two months later by the premiere of “Obliteration Complex.” In March 2022, the duo released the album “Automated Disappointment” on Re:Mission Entertainment, premiered on Side-Line the day before its release.

Remix collaborations followed through 2023: a God Module remix of “Machine Identity” in March, a pairing with French industrial duo Moaan Exis on a remix of “Comadose” in July, and a video premiere for “Extinction Form” in September. The band released the single “hellhymn” on 1 August 2025 through Re:Mission Entertainment.

Dread Risks opened 2026 with two further singles on the label, “Where You Left” in March and “Invertebrate” in April, before returning to “hellhymn” for the three-track remix EP released in October.

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