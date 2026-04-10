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Austin electro-industrial duo Dread Risks just released the digital single “Invertebrate” via the Oklahoma-based label Re:Mission Entertainment. The single comes accompanied by the “Invertebrate video” and the B-side “Where You Left (Snowbeasts Remix)”.

The new track is moving into new territories with the band adopting a melodic and strained, electro-industrial formula. On mixing and mastering duties we find Illuminox on track one, while Snowbeasts mixed the remix and Illuminox mastered it.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/invertebrate" rel="noopener">Invertebrate by dread risks</a>

The single follows “Where You Left”, which we covered on March 6, 2026 as Dread Risks’ first new release since “hellhymn”, issued on August 1, 2025.

About Dread Risks

Dread Risks formed in Austin in 2018 as a two-piece, Kris O. on vocals and Eric R. on live audio/visual work, with both members sharing production duties. The band debuted with the track “Voidhost”, followed by “errorcode (adoration destroyed remix)” on February 14, 2020.

After signing to Re:Mission Entertainment in 2021, the duo released the six-track “Trauma Ties” on September 17, 2021. That release was followed by “Obliteration Complex” in October 2021 and the full-length “Automated Disappointment” on March 25, 2022 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

Later releases included “Bound Limbs (ESA Remix)” in September 2022, “Machine Identity (in the walls mix by God Module)” in March 2023, “Comadose (Moaan Exis Remix)” in July 2023, “Extinction Form” in September 2023, “hellhymn” in August 2025, and “Where You Left” in March 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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