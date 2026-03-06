Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Austin, Texas electro-industrial duo dread risks have released the digital single “Where You Left” via Re:Mission Entertainment. The track is the duo’s first new release since “hellhymn”, which the label issued on August 1, 2025. The single can be downloaded directly from Re:Mission Entertainment on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/where-you-left" rel="noopener">Where You Left by dread risks</a>

About dread risks

dread risks formed in Austin in 2018 as a two-piece with Kris O. on vocals and Eric R. on live audio/visual work. The duo signed with Re:Mission Entertainment in 2021 and issued “Trauma Ties” in September 2021, “Obliteration Complex” in October 2021, and the full-length “Automated Disappointment” on March 25, 2022 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

Later releases included “Machine Identity (in the walls mix by God Module)” in March 2023, “Comadose (Moaan Exis Remix)” in July 2023, “Trace Amounts feat. Corlyx (Corlyx Remix)” in August 2023, “Bound Limbs (Fact Pattern Remix)” in April 2024, the compilation cut “griever on the other side” in December 2024, and “hellhymn” in August 2025.

And now there is the standalone single “Where You Left”.

