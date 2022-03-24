Industrial duo Dread Risks premieres new album on Side-Line – ‘Automated Disappointment ‘ will be out tomorrow on Re:Mission Entertainment

Out on March 25th via the fine Re:Mission Entertainment label is the all new album by the industrial duo Dread Risks. “Automated Disappointment” is the band’s second full-length album and offers 9 new original tracks plus a remix by Ritchard F. Napierkowski (Adoration Destroyed, Ritchual) who also mixed and mastered the complete album.

The release follows the 2021 “Possession Therapy” split EP, the “Trauma Ties” maxi-single, and the “Obliteration Complex” remix single in 2021. “Automated Disappointment” is the chronicle of effort always resulting in some form of failure and the hostility that ensues and you can now stream it exclusively on forehand on Side-Line, a day before its release.

Formed in 2018, Dread Risks is a 2-piece electro-industrial band from Austin, TX. Over its three year existence, the group has steadily been growing its release catalog together with various live sets and remixes across the dark scene.

Here’s the full album. You can pre-order the download plus a very limited vinyl and CD release right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/automated-disappointment">Automated Disappointment by Dread Risks</a>