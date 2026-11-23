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US electro-industrial project Dismantled released its sixth studio album, “Endless”, on November 20, 2026 through Metropolis Records, six years after founder Gary Zon first announced the record.

Zon described the album as a culmination of the project’s catalogue. “This album is a dystopian testament for a future world gone awry with nano technology and climate change,” he stated. “It merges all my previous albums into one cohesive cyberpunk experience and includes deliberate references to previous songs. I wrote it in isolation on the West Coast as the fires and the pandemic surged on and forgot all about the flow of time. It is the longest album and a gift to the fans that supported this volatile project over the years. Now we are ‘Endless’.”

“Endless” comprises 12 tracks: “IO,” “Oblivion,” “Cloned,” “Poison,” “Wired For War,” “Nano Cloud Warning,” “Zero,” “Endless,” “Mirror’s Edge,” “Frozen,” “The Fires Out West” and “Shelter.” It was recorded in Oregon and California between 2019 and 2026, with Jon Siren on drums and TZA on keyboards alongside Zon’s vocals, lyrics and production. The album is available as a digital download and CD through Bandcamp.

<a href="https://dismantled.bandcamp.com/album/endless" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Endless by Dismantled</a>

“Endless” follows the singles “Zero”, released September 18, 2026, and “Wired For War”, released October 9, 2026. Side-Line reported the album’s November 20 release date in October and published an interview with Zon earlier this month.

About Dismantled

Gary Zon began making electronic music in 2000 after moving to the US from Russia, where he had trained classically in piano from an early age. Working under the name Dismantled, he developed a complex, melodic strain of electro-industrial and trance music that drew comparisons to Front Line Assembly, Haujobb and Wumpscut.

Dismantled signed to Metropolis Records and released its self-titled debut album in 2002, followed by “Post-Nuclear” in 2004, a record that introduced a clearer vocal style into a grittier, more organic sound. “Standard Issue” (2006) was preceded by the “Breed To Death” EP, which included remixes by Psyclon Nine, Haujobb and Wumpscut, and “When I’m Dead” followed in 2007. Dismantled toured the US and Europe with VNV Nation, Apoptygma Berzerk and Combichrist before releasing “The War Inside Me” in 2011, the project’s most aggressive album to date, which was promoted on a tour with Front Line Assembly.

Zon followed with the EPs “Whole Wide World” (2012), “The Hero” (2016) and “No Escape” (2020), alongside the side projects Aerodrone, an electroclash act signed to Warner/Cordless Records, and no.not.never., which featured vocalist TZA, who later joined Dismantled on keyboards. Zon first floated “Endless” in May 2020, when he said he hoped to finish the album by the end of that year. It arrived six years later, on November 20, 2026, as Dismantled’s sixth studio album.

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