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Dismantled will release its sixth album, “Endless”, on 20 November 2026 through Metropolis Records. It is the project’s first full-length since “The War Inside Me” in 2011.

Gary Zon founded Dismantled in 2000, blending multi-layered electro-industrial production with melodic trance elements. He announced “Endless” through Metropolis in May 2020, saying at the time he was “in no hurry to finish it.” A three-song preview followed on Bandcamp in November 2021, and the album was then expected in 2022 before slipping further. Zon describes the finished record as his most cohesive work yet, recorded primarily in Oregon and completed in Southern California.

The album’s first single, “Zero”, arrived in September 2026, five years after it was first previewed. A second single, “Wired For War”, followed digitally on 9 October 2026. Synthpop Fanatic named “Zero” the top track on its Best Songs of September 2026 list, writing that it “mutates across its running time, introducing new sounds, media samples and vocal manipulations,” and singling out “the bubbling keys that emerge around the midway point, adding another unexpected texture to an already restless track.”

“Endless” runs 12 tracks: “IO,” “Oblivion,” “Cloned,” “Poison,” “Wired For War,” “Nano Cloud Warning,” “Zero,” “Endless,” “Mirror’s Edge,” “Frozen,” “The Fires Out West” and “Shelter.”

<a href="https://dismantled.bandcamp.com/album/endless" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Endless by Dismantled</a>

About Dismantled

Gary Zon founded Dismantled in 2000 and signed to Metropolis Records, releasing a self-titled debut album in 2002. “Post-Nuclear” followed in 2004, introducing a clearer vocal style within a grittier, more organic sound. “Standard Issue” (2006) was preceded by the “Breed to Death” EP, which included remixes by Psyclon Nine, Haujobb and Wumpscut, followed by touring ahead of the fourth album, “When I’m Dead” (2007). After US and European tours with VNV Nation, Apoptygma Berzerk and Combichrist, Dismantled released its most aggressive record, “The War Inside Me,” in 2011, promoted on tour with Front Line Assembly. Three EPs followed: “Whole Wide World” (2012), “The Hero” (2016) and “No Escape” (2020). Zon also recorded as Lizvfer & The Tree and released unused Dismantled-era material as DFEKTiV.

“Endless,” announced in 2020 and finished six years later, arrives 20 November 2026 on Metropolis Records.

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