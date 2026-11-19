Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Metropolis Records released the charity compilation “Calm Within The Storm” on November 18, 2026. The 20-track album draws on the rosters of Metropolis, Artoffact, COP International and Distortion Productions, with contributions from The Birthday Massacre, Then Comes Silence, PIG vs Psyclon Nine, Assemblage 23, Magic Wands, Hunter As A Horse, Electric Six, Caustic, In Letter Form and Rohn Lederman, among others. All proceeds go to Passenger, a Detroit-based addiction recovery support organization founded a decade ago by Christopher Tait of Electric Six.

Metropolis Records’ own Haulix promo page lists a “Radio Impact” date of 18 November 2026 alongside a separate, later “Release” date of 21 January 2027. Bandcamp, Spotify and the label’s own social media posts all list the album, and each of its individual tracks, as released on November 18, 2026.

The compilation is dedicated to Dave Heckman, who founded Metropolis Records in 1993 and ran the label until his death in 2022. It was compiled by his daughter, current label manager Nina Heckman. The cover artwork is by photographer Reuben Wu, formerly of Ladytron.

Tracklist

Assemblage 23 – “Gone” (Remix) The Birthday Massacre – “One More Time” (Rotersand Remix) System Syn – “Light Pollution” Hunter as a Horse – “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (cover) A Projection – “Darwin’s Eden” (Lost Signal Remix) genCAB – “Bloodhail” PIG vs Psyclon Nine – “American Ideal of Beauty” Sjöblom – “Tell Me Something New” Then Comes Silence – “Poison Heart” (cover) Red Lokust – “Admire the Question” Nightmare Air – “Witness” Siamese – “Covet” (Prey Mix) Electric Six – “Night Vision” (Remix) Magic Wands – “Albatross” (Inhalt Remix) Lost Signal – “Legacy” HDLGR – “Ulv Til Fot” Caustic – “Not Soon Forgotten” Enjoyable Listens – “Summer Hit” Rohn Lederman – “Slingshot” In Letter Form – “Edison’s Medicine”

<a href="https://metropolisrecords.bandcamp.com/album/calm-within-the-storm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Calm Within The Storm by Various Artists</a>

About Metropolis Records

Metropolis Records is a Philadelphia-based label founded in 1993 by Dave Heckman, who built its roster around darkwave, electro-industrial and related electronic genres before his death in 2022. The label is now run by his daughter, Nina Heckman. Metropolis has worked with acts including Assemblage 23, The Birthday Massacre and Then Comes Silence, three of the 20 contributors to “Calm Within The Storm.” The charity compilation directs its proceeds to Passenger, the Detroit-based addiction recovery support organization founded by Electric Six’s Christopher Tait.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com