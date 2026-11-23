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Over the past twenty years, Kevin Tomkins (Sutcliffe No More, formerly of Sutcliffe Jugend ao) has released an impressive number of albums. He now returns with no fewer than 11 tracks, spread across two CDs. The title offers a direct indication of the subject matter: these tracks were recorded during sleepless nights, and despite the lack of sleep, they certainly demonstrate a remarkable degree of creativity.

Most of the tracks are extended pieces in which the English musician breaks the silence of the night with atmospheric, often repetitive loops. The main focus is on creating a particular mood, perhaps as a way of confronting his nocturnal demons, while inviting the listener into an imaginary, almost sacred dimension. Organ-like tones can be discerned throughout, lending the work a strange, ritualistic and even mystical quality. One track stands out for its distinctive saxophone-like sound, creating an especially icy atmosphere. While some compositions gradually build towards a climax – most notably the final piece, which culminates in a deafening, piercing sound – others could perhaps have been shorter, as they occasionally verge on monotony. Overall, however, there is little to complain about.

Whether this Insomnia served a therapeutic purpose for the artist remains unknown, but it has certainly left a lasting impression on the listener. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Insomnia: Night VIII”:

<a href="https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/insomnia-night-viii" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Insomnia: Night VIII by Kevin Tomkins</a>

About Kevin Tomkins

Kevin Tomkins formed Sutcliffe Jugend in England in 1982 as a power-electronics act. The project’s first run lasted less than a year before Tomkins joined Whitehouse, and it was revived in 1994 with Paul Taylor, who had already played on some of the early material.

After Sutcliffe Jugend ended in 2019, Tomkins and Taylor released one album as Slaves No More and then continued as Sutcliffe No More. Under the new name the duo issued “Domestic” (2021, 4iB Records), “Consenting Adult” (2022, 4iB Records), “Normal” (2023, Klanggalerie) and “Campaign 2024” (2024, Old Europa Cafe).

Sutcliffe No More’s “Cute” followed in 2024 on Zoharum, then “Diving Board” (2025, Klanggalerie) and “For Those About To Die” (2026, Old Europa Cafe). Tomkins now returns under his own name with “Insomnia” on Zoharum.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com