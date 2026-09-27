September 27, 2026

Dismantled shares ‘Wired For War’, the new single from ‘Endless’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026

Dismantled releases “Wired For War” digitally on October 9, 2026 on Metropolis Records, ahead of the album “Endless,” out November 20.

Dismantled shares 'Wired For War', the new single from 'Endless'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Fifteen years after “The War Inside Me,” Dismantled returns with “Wired For War,” a new single out digitally October 9, 2026 on Metropolis Records, ahead of the album “Endless” on November 20. Side-Line first reported on “Endless” back in May 2020; the album’s release six years later marks Gary Zon’s project’s first full-length since 2011’s “The War Inside Me.”

Related newsDismantled return with 'Zero' as long-delayed 'Endless' album finally moves toward release

“Wired For War” follows the album’s first single, “Zero,” and moves in a noisier, more aggressive direction. “Endless” is available for pre-order through Metropolis Records and Out Of Line.

About Dismantled

Dismantled is the project of Gary Zon, launched in the early 2000s within the electro-industrial scene. The self-titled debut album arrived in 2002, followed by “PostNuclear” (2004) and “Breed to Death” (2005), the latter carrying remixes by :wumpscut:, Psyclon Nine and Haujobb alongside a cover of Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up.” “The War Inside Me,” released on Dependent Records in June 2011, has stood as the project’s most recent album until now.

Zon has also released material under other names, including the project Lizvfer & The Tree and the shelved-material collection DFEKTiV, issued on Bandcamp in 2013. “Wired For War” and the forthcoming “Endless” mark Dismantled’s return to new full-length material after a fifteen-year gap.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Morten Harket announces solo album 'Human Grace'

Morten Harket (a-ha frontman) announces solo album ‘Human Grace’ – Updated

Britta Pirkko September 27, 2026
Priest

Priest announces fifth album ‘Altered State Police’, out October 23

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026
Kota Kira, MYLLA ISSUES release single 'Bad Blood'

Kota Kira, MYLLA ISSUES release single ‘Bad Blood’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026
Dismantled shares 'Wired For War', the new single from 'Endless'

Dismantled shares ‘Wired For War’, the new single from ‘Endless’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026
Paul Quin releases 'Dancing With The Devil', first single from 'Hivemind'

Paul Quin releases ‘Dancing With The Devil’, first single from ‘Hivemind’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026