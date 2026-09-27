Dismantled releases “Wired For War” digitally on October 9, 2026 on Metropolis Records, ahead of the album “Endless,” out November 20.

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Fifteen years after “The War Inside Me,” Dismantled returns with “Wired For War,” a new single out digitally October 9, 2026 on Metropolis Records, ahead of the album “Endless” on November 20. Side-Line first reported on “Endless” back in May 2020; the album’s release six years later marks Gary Zon’s project’s first full-length since 2011’s “The War Inside Me.”

“Wired For War” follows the album’s first single, “Zero,” and moves in a noisier, more aggressive direction. “Endless” is available for pre-order through Metropolis Records and Out Of Line.

About Dismantled

Dismantled is the project of Gary Zon, launched in the early 2000s within the electro-industrial scene. The self-titled debut album arrived in 2002, followed by “PostNuclear” (2004) and “Breed to Death” (2005), the latter carrying remixes by :wumpscut:, Psyclon Nine and Haujobb alongside a cover of Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up.” “The War Inside Me,” released on Dependent Records in June 2011, has stood as the project’s most recent album until now.

Zon has also released material under other names, including the project Lizvfer & The Tree and the shelved-material collection DFEKTiV, issued on Bandcamp in 2013. “Wired For War” and the forthcoming “Endless” mark Dismantled’s return to new full-length material after a fifteen-year gap.

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