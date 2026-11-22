Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian industrial tribal noise project The Ordure has released “Fisch”, a single on the Antwerp label DressCode Black, paired with a remix from Rogue Unit. DressCode Black’s announcement sets the single for streaming platforms on 4 December 2026; “Fisch” appeared on the label’s Bandcamp page on 22 November, the same pattern the label followed when it put the “Red” EP up on Bandcamp more than a week ahead of that record’s own streaming date.

<a href="https://dresscodeblack.bandcamp.com/album/fisch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fisch by THE ORDURE</a>

Frederik Strobbe produced “Fisch”, with lyrics and vocals by Jan De Paepe; Detroit-Berlin handled mixing and mastering. Rogue Unit, Strobbe’s industrial techno project also known for Darkvolt and ATOMS inc., reworks the track into what the label describes as a more club-oriented production built on pounding rhythms and heavy low-end, retaining the original’s repeating rhythmic structure.

The Ordure opens BIMfest 2026 on Saturday 5 December, and the band was recently interviewed by Dark Entries Magazine about its musical approach and influences.

The Ordure’s ‘Fisch’ tracklist

Fisch (Radio Edit) Fisch (Rogue Unit Remix)

“Fisch” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About The Ordure

The Ordure is a Belgian industrial project formed by Frederik Strobbe and Jan De Paepe, operating under the banner of Industrial Tribal Noise. The duo combines raw, repetitive rhythms, dark electronic textures and German-language vocals, drawing on industrial, electro and tribal influences. Strobbe also records as Rogue Unit and as Darkvolt and ATOMS inc., acts whose own singles and albums have appeared on DressCode Black alongside releases by CauseNation and Deadly Sins.

“Fisch” follows The Ordure’s “Das Dritte Auge” single and “Zeig!” EP on DressCode Black, and arrives as the duo prepares to open BIMfest 2026.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com