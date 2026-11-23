Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Italian psychedelic rock trio Clustersun released the single “Aftermath” on November 20, 2026, the second single from its upcoming album “Anti You,” due March 5, 2027 on Sister 9 Recordings (UK) and Vina Records (Italy).

“Aftermath” drifts through psychedelic and space rock territory, built on krautrock-style repetition and a steady rhythm section. The band describes the track as centered on the consequences of desire, where getting what you want can come at a price.

The accompanying video, like the one for “Fire! Fire! Fire!” before it, was directed by Clustersun drummer Andrea Conti. It reworks “There Will Come Soft Rains,” a 1984 animated film by Uzbek director N. Tulyahodzaev based on Ray Bradbury’s 1950 short story of the same name, itself drawn from a Sara Teasdale poem. The film’s post-apocalyptic imagery, stripped of any human presence, underscores the song’s sense of isolation.

“Aftermath” follows “Fire! Fire! Fire!,” the first single released from “Anti You.” Clustersun is scheduled to play Blaze Festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 5, 2027, the same day the album is due, alongside The KVB, Maquiña and Winona Riders, with further dates still to be announced.

About Clustersun

Clustersun formed in Catania, Italy, and had been active since early 2013, when the band self-released the single “Be Vegetal,” later included on the “Summer Sampler 2013” compilation on the US label Custom Made Music. Founding members Marco Chisari (vocals, bass) and Mario Lo Faro (guitar) were joined by Andrea Conti (drums) and, on the band’s first two albums, Piergiorgio Campione (synthesizers, keyboards).

The band’s debut album, “Out of Your Ego,” came out on April 28, 2014, through the Italian label Seahorse Recordings. It was recorded and produced by Paolo Messere at Eye & Ear Multimedia Studio in Fiumedinisi and mastered by Carl Saff in Chicago. A second album for Seahorse Recordings, “Surfacing to Breathe,” followed on May 19, 2017, recorded at Studio12 in Catania and mixed at Wax Recording Studio in Rome.

Clustersun’s third album, “Avalanche,” arrived on May 20, 2021, on Icy Cold Records and Little Cloud Records, mixed and mastered by James Aparicio in London, with Campione crediting the recording rather than performing on the album. “Aftermath” extends that catalogue as the second single from the band’s fourth album, “Anti You,” due March 5, 2027.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com