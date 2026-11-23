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Swedish EBM act Neurobash has returned with a new single, “Unjustified,” released on Electric Fantastic Sound on 20 November 2026. The track is the band’s first release on the label since the EP “Antitype” in January 2009.

The returning line-up pairs two original members, Johan Hofler and Per Nordahl, with new recruits Ola Larsen and Stefan Johansson. Nordahl has been with Neurobash since the project’s earliest releases on Electric Fantastic Sound in 2005.

In its own announcement, the band described “Unjustified” as a return to its earlier sound: “a step back to the roots with a heavy beat and almost unhuman vocals” that is, in the band’s words, “100% raw body music” made with “no artificial ingredients.”

“Unjustified” is streaming on Spotify.

About Neurobash

Neurobash formed in Southern Sweden in the mid-2000s with roots in electronic body music. The early line-up included Per Nordahl, Johan Andersson and Anders Thomasson, later joined by Daniel Brandt. The band signed to Electric Fantastic Sound and issued the EP “A Second Chance” in December 2005, followed by the single “Shallow Pool” in May 2006 and two albums the same year, “Ladonian Incidents” in July and “Eslov By The Sea” in September. The single “Spoiled” followed in March 2007, and the EP “Antitype” closed out the band’s run on the label in January 2009.

Side-Line has also covered Neurobash-billed releases issued outside the Electric Fantastic Sound catalog, including the single “Mindset” in 2018 and the album “2K2X” in 2020.

Seventeen years after “Antitype,” Neurobash returns to Electric Fantastic Sound with Hofler and Nordahl rejoined by Larsen and Johansson for the single “Unjustified.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com