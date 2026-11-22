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Robert Calvert, the South African-born singer, poet and former Hawkwind frontman, sees his 1981 rock album “Hype” reissued by Cleopatra Records on 27 November 2026. The reissue arrives on limited edition colored vinyl, in blue or pink, plus CD and digital, with new cover artwork. Both the vinyl and CD editions also reproduce the original 1981 sleeve inside an accompanying booklet.

“Hype” is subtitled “The Songs of Tom Mahler,” a tie-in to Calvert’s own novel of the same name, published by New English Library in 1981. Both album and book follow Tom Mahler, a fictional rock star, through what Calvert described as “what happens to a young band that is exploited by a record company and internal power struggles between two over-ambitious individuals, who use this band as an elaborate game of spy vs. spy.” He conceived it as a comedy as much as a thriller, citing P.G. Wodehouse as a model for the tone he wanted.

“I wanted to write about the music business in the late seventies the way he wrote about Hollywood in the twenties. Although the plot is very much a sort of fast moving thriller type, it has got elements of black humor and sarcasm.”

Calvert wrote every song on the album himself. He has said the album’s songs grew out of the book as he wrote it, title by title: “I didn’t actually plan to do an album of the book until I was about a quarter of the way into it… I had to keep inventing song titles to make it credible. Every time I thought of a song title, it seemed necessary to quote a line from it, and suddenly it took place as a song.” He also rejected any direct real-world models for the story’s characters, saying the album “isn’t based on my own experiences as such,” though it is “derived obviously from stuff I picked up hanging around record companies.”

<a href="https://robertcalvert.bandcamp.com/album/hype" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hype by Robert Calvert</a>

The backing musicians on “Hype” included three of Calvert’s former Hawkwind bandmates: saxophonist Nik Turner, Michael Moorcock on 12-string guitar, and Simon House on keyboards and violin, all adding backing vocals as well. High Tide’s Peter Pavli played cello, Inner City Unit’s Trev Thoms played lead guitar, and three members of the new wave band Bethnal, who had supported Hawkwind on its 1977 UK tour, rounded out the sessions alongside keyboardist George Csapo, rhythm guitarist Nick Michaels and drummer Pete Dowling. Among the album’s songs is “We Like to Be Frightened,” written and first recorded, then shelved, by Hawkwind during the sessions for 1979’s “PXR5,” Calvert’s final album with the band.

The reissue’s own publicity describes the November 27 vinyl pressing as “Hype”‘s first since 1981. A UK vinyl and CD edition on See For Miles Records also exists, dated September 1989.

The original ‘Hype’ tracklist, plus eight CD bonus tracks

“Over My Head” “Ambitious” “It’s the Same” “Hanging Out on the Seafront” “Sensitive” “Evil Rock” “We Like to Be Frightened” “Teen Ballad of Deano” “Flight 105” “The Luminous Green Glow of the Dials of the Dashboard (At Night)” “Greenfly and the Rose” “Lord of the Hornets”

The CD edition adds eight bonus tracks: the previously unreleased studio out-take “Couldn’t Go On,” a rough demo of “Over My Head,” an alternate version of “Hanging Out on the Seafront,” an instrumental demo of “Flight 105,” a demo of “Lord of the Hornets,” a remix of “Lord of the Hornets” by The Damned’s Rat Scabies, a 28 January 1982 live recording of “Evil Rock” from London’s Acklam Hall, and a 1981 Newsbeat interview segment.

“Hype” was originally released in September 1981 on Calvert’s own A-Side Records label, which folded soon afterward, limiting the album’s circulation at the time. The new edition is available to order through Cleopatra Records and on Bandcamp, where it ships alongside a digital download.

About Robert Calvert

Robert Newton Calvert was born on 9 March 1945 in Pretoria, South Africa, and moved to England with his parents at the age of two. After school in London and Margate, he worked as a poet and street performer, founding the theater group Street Dada Nihilismus in 1967 and later publishing poetry in the science-fiction magazine New Worlds, where he befriended author Michael Moorcock.

Calvert joined Hawkwind in 1971 as lyricist and performance poet, a role he took through his childhood friendship with the band’s co-founder Nik Turner. He left for two years, rejoined as Hawkwind’s principal lead vocalist in 1975, and directed the band’s 1972-73 “Space Ritual” tour. He co-wrote the band’s hit single “Silver Machine,” which reached number three on the UK Singles Chart, and left Hawkwind again in 1979 after the “PXR5” album.

Alongside his work with Hawkwind, Calvert built a solo catalog that mixed concept albums with poetry, prose and stage plays. His debut, “Captain Lockheed and the Starfighters,” came out in 1974, followed by “Lucky Leif and the Longships” in 1975, both featuring contributions from producer Brian Eno. “Hype” followed in 1981, paired with his only published novel, and he closed out his studio discography with “Freq” in 1985 and “Test-Tube Conceived” in 1986. Calvert died of a heart attack on 14 August 1988 in Ramsgate, England, at the age of 43.

Cleopatra Records has worked through Calvert’s catalog in recent reissues, including a first-time vinyl pressing of his 1987 cassette release “The Cellar Tapes,” and has a box set, “The Sonic Space Box,” planned for next year. The “Hype” reissue puts one of his most personal projects, a novel and an album built from the same story, back in print on vinyl for the first time in decades.

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