Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album ‘Memento Mori’

Yesterday we announced that Depeche Mode would launch a ‘Memento Mori Tour’ in 2023, their 19th tour as a band. That news has now been confirmed during a Berlin press conference together with the launch of an all new album called “Memento Mori”, their 15th studio album so far, expected for release in Spring of 2023 via Sony/Columbia.

During the press conference in Berlin today Martin Gore said the following regarding the new album: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

For Depeche Mode it will be their first live shows in five years, since their 2017-2018 ‘Global Spirit Tour’ that is. The ‘Memento Mori’ world tour will kick off on March 23rd, 2023, in the USA and more precisely in Sacramento, CA. The first left of the tour will be a special, limited series of North American arena dates before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.

The North American dates will include stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, among others. The European stadium tour will start on May 16th, with stops at the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium among many others.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 7th October at 10am right here.

The dates known so far: