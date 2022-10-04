Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album ‘Memento Mori’
Yesterday we announced that Depeche Mode would launch a ‘Memento Mori Tour’ in 2023, their…
Yesterday we announced that Depeche Mode would launch a ‘Memento Mori Tour’ in 2023, their 19th tour as a band. That news has now been confirmed during a Berlin press conference together with the launch of an all new album called “Memento Mori”, their 15th studio album so far, expected for release in Spring of 2023 via Sony/Columbia.
During the press conference in Berlin today Martin Gore said the following regarding the new album: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
For Depeche Mode it will be their first live shows in five years, since their 2017-2018 ‘Global Spirit Tour’ that is. The ‘Memento Mori’ world tour will kick off on March 23rd, 2023, in the USA and more precisely in Sacramento, CA. The first left of the tour will be a special, limited series of North American arena dates before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.
The North American dates will include stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, among others. The European stadium tour will start on May 16th, with stops at the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium among many others.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday 7th October at 10am right here.
The dates known so far:
- Thu 23 Mar 2023 Sacramento | Golden 1 Center
- Sat 25 Mar 2023 San Jose | SAP Center at San Jose
- Tue 28 Mar 2023 Inglewood | Kia Forum
- Thu 30 Mar 2023 Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena
- Sun 02 Apr 2023 San Antonio | AT&T Center
- Wed 05 Apr 2023 Chicago | United Center
- Fri 07 Apr 2023 Toronto | Scotiabank Arena
- Sun 09 Apr 2023 Québec | Centre Videotron
- Wed 12 Apr 2023 Montreal | Centre Bell
- Fri 14 Apr 2023 New York | Madison Square Garden
- Tue 16 May 2023 Amsterdam Zuidoost | Ziggo Dome
- Sat 20 May 2023 Antwerpen | Sportpaleis
- Tue 23 May 2023 Stockholm | Friends Arena
- Fri 26 May 2023 Leipzig | Festwiese Leipzig
- Sun 04 Jun 2023 Düsseldorf | Merkur Spiel-Arena
- Tue 06 Jun 2023 Düsseldorf | Merkur Spiel-Arena
- Sun 71 Jun 2023 Bern | Stadion Wankdorf
- Sun 11 Jun 2023 Bern | Stadion Wankdorf
- Sun 17 Jun 2023 Twickenham | Twickenham Stadium
- Tue 20 Jun 2023 München | Olympiastadion München
- Thu 22 Jun 2023 Lille | Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Sat 24 Jun 2023 Paris | Stade de France
- Tue 27 Jun 2023 Kobenhavn © | Parken
- Thu 29 Jun 2023 Frankfurt | Deutsche Bank Park
- Tue 04 Jul 2023 Décines Charpieu | Groupama Stadium
- Fri 07 Jul 2023 Berlin | Olympiastadion Berlin
- Wed 12 Jul 2023 Rome | Stadio Olimpico di Roma
- Eri 14 Jul 2023 Milano | Stadio San Siro
- Sun 16 Jul 2023 Bologna | Stadio Dall’Ara
- Fri 21 Jul 2023 Graz | Wörthersee Stadion Klagenfurt
- Fri 28 Jul 2023 Budapest | Puskás Aréna
- Sun 30 Jul 2023 Prague | Letisté Letany
- Wed 02 Aug 2023 Warsaw | PGE Narodowy
- Sun 06 Aug 2023 Tallinn | Tallinna Lauluväljak
- Tue 08 Aug 2023 Helsinki | Kaisaniemen puisto
- Fri 11 Aug 2023 Oslo | Telenor Arena, Oslo
