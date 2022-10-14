Video of Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ press conference available – and not many of you have watched it

6 days ago a video of Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori” press conference was made available, but so far less than 150.000 people have seen it. So, since apparently it was not all that well spread, and because many of you had asked about it on October 5th, a day after the conference took place at Berlin’s Theater am Schiffbauerdamm, we now repost the video on Side-Line as well.

In the video Depeche Mode announced that they will release a new album, called “Memento Mori” early next year, and that they will embark on their first tour in five years. The news follows the death of founder member Andy Fletcher, who passed away during the making of the album earlier this year, and also was postponed because of this for obvious reasons.

Martin Gore says this in the video regarding Fletcher’s passing: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time, after Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan adds: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Here are some screenshots from the video of the press conference followed by the video itself below.

But there’s a lot more in the video itself, which – as we said earlier – surprisingly has not gathered a lot of views. You can watch the full 21 minute video below introduced by studio footage and new material, which kinda sound good too.