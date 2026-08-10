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Schrödinger, the post-punk duo from Mexico City, released their second studio album, “International Decay,” digitally on July 26, 2026 through Swiss Dark Nights. The label follows with physical editions on September 4, 2026: a regular black vinyl LP, a limited white vinyl LP with red splatters capped at 250 copies, and a CD in digipak with a booklet containing lyrics and additional artwork.

Schrödinger is the project of brothers Carlos and Ernesto Carapia, who mix post-punk, gothic rock and darkwave with delayed and reverberated guitars and synthesizers over cold, chaotic vocals. “International Decay” runs eight tracks: “Broken Cities,” “The Void,” “Ghost Nation,” “Eclipse of Faith,” “Metal Rain,” “Eleventh Hour,” “Caotica Penumbra” (featuring the Argentine gothic rock band Euroshima) and “Black Room.”

<a href="https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/album/international-decay" target="_blank" rel="noopener">International Decay by Schrödinger</a>

Schrödinger describe ‘International Decay’ as a more forceful record

Schrödinger stated: “There’s a very noticeable change compared to the previous album. On the first album, we opted for a more minimalist sound, where space and atmosphere played a fundamental role, without losing that nocturnal identity that characterises the band. On this new album, there’s a clear evolution towards a more mature, solid and forceful sound. The compositions, arrangements and production were developed with a more precise approach, seeking greater depth, power and cohesion in each track. We believe it retains the essence of Schrödinger, but presents it with a more defined identity and a much more consolidated sound.”

“Caotica Penumbra” features Euroshima, the Argentine gothic rock and darkwave band formed in Buenos Aires in 1986 by Fabián Iribarne, José Wyszogrod, Ricardo Parrabere and vocalist Wanda, whose album “Gala” was reissued on vinyl by Dark Entries Records in 2022.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger formed in Mexico City around brothers Carlos Carapia (guitars, programming, synthesizers) and Ernesto Carapia (vocals, bass, electronics, synthesizers). After close to a decade of live activity, the duo issued their debut full-length, “Last Days on Earth,” in October 2020 through Swiss Dark Nights, an album built on the chaos of the human mind with reverbed, delay-heavy guitars over a dense, melancholic atmosphere. “International Decay,” released digitally on July 26, 2026 and following on vinyl and CD on September 4, 2026, is Schrödinger’s second studio album and continues the band’s work with Swiss Dark Nights.

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