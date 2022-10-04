Quatrefoil – Intrapacific (EP – Adventurous Music)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Croatian project Quatrefoil already released a few productions. This…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Croatian project Quatrefoil already released a few productions. This newest work featuring three tracks is inspired from pictures of the Pacific Coast in North America.
Content: The concept is totally inspiring for a Cinematic experience. The atmosphere is mysterious, a bit ominous, accentuated by shimmering vocal effects. Quite progressively the work moves towards a more improvised writing featuring field recordings.
+ + + : The debut track is a poignant experience with a strong visual appeal reminding me the “Twin Peaks”-tune. The writing is filled with sonic details creating a sophisticated although a bit free-styled approach.
– – – : I’m more into the Cinematic side of the work, the Experimental part being less accessible.
Conclusion: I don’t necessarily find the connection between the concept and the music, but it’s an interesting experience.
Best songs: “Undersight”, “Wateroverlast”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: https://quatrefoil.bandcamp.com
Label: www.adventurousmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adventurousmusic
