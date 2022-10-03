Depeche Mode plans ‘Memento Mori Tour’ in 2023 – ticket (re)sellers are getting ready

When you see ticket reseller prepping things for a new tour you can be sure something is up. And indeed, in May 2021 a domain was registered to sell tickets for a 2023 Depeche Mode tour, we have monitored that domain for a while and a few weeks ago it went live indicating that something was coming up.

Known so far is that the tour will be called “Memento Mori Tour” and only a few cities (and first dates) where the band will land. In the list we got we found Leipzig (Red Bull Arena – 26 May 2023) and Frankfurt (Deutsche Bank Park Germany – 29 Jun 2023) followed by these cities which should see the band live at work in June or July 2023: London, Paris, Zurich,, Prague, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Munich and Cologne.

For Munich a poster surfaced which you can find below, it shows a June 20th 2023 date, and for Frankfurt there was also a poster that popped up in the street apparently.

You can expect more shows and solid dates pretty soon. For the band it will be the first time they start touring without Andy Fletcher who died in May this year. The only other period Fletcher didn’t play live with the band was when Daryl Bamonte took on his role for the remaining thirty-nine concerts of the Exotic Tour.

As for the title of the tour, ‘memento mori’ is Latin for ‘remember that you [have to] die’. It is an artistic or symbolic trope acting as a reminder of the inevitability of death. The most common motif is a skull, often accompanied by one or more bones. Often this alone is enough to evoke the trope, but other motifs such as a coffin, hourglass and wilting flowers signified the impermanence of human life.

A press conference in Berlin is in the making as well, tomorrow, and both David Gahan and Martin Gore left on a trip (to Europe) together as the video below (shot today in Los Angeles) shows.