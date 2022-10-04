Terence Fixmer shares latest single, ‘Synthetic Mind’
Terence Fixmer has shared his brand new single, “Synthetic Mind”, the latest to be taken…
Terence Fixmer has shared his brand new single, “Synthetic Mind”, the latest to be taken from his forthcoming album, “Shifting Signals” – set for release on double vinyl, CD and digitally on 2 December 2022.
Talking about the single, Fixmer, who cites John Carpenter’s scores as a source of inspiration for the track, explains: “I wanted give people a direct movie image in their head when they listen to it.”
Talking about “Shifting Signals”, the follow up to 2018’s album “Through the Cortex”, he says: “On each album I aim for something different but I retain the core sound, which is always there and often dark and melancholic. Sometimes the balance tips slightly and on this album, I’m striving to be freer and open myself up more to melody.”
Listen to “Synthetic Mind” below.
