Dead Lights – Doom Doom Trash (EP – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Set up at the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic Dead Lights features two producers; one based in the The Netherlands and the other in England. Richard Van Kruysdijk (Palais Ideal, Phallus Dei ao) is one of those members. After the excellent self-titled debut album, the duo is back on track unleashing this EP.

Content: After a short intro Dead Lights clearly reveal their EBM style characterized by impressive, low, resonating bass lines. Male- and female vocals are essential to the production. You’ll discover 4 new cuts and a remix of “The Raven” (opening song of the album).

+ + + : The main strength of the composition is hiding in the heavy, carrying, bass lines. Even the softer pieces are carried by the power of the low, resonating, bass lines. “Run” sounds like a terrific exposure to this very own EBM approach. The “Video Mix” of “The Raven” is another attention grabber with a noticeable chorus.

– – – : Softer passages like running through “Follow Me” aren’t exactly the best part of the work.

Conclusion: Dead Lights confirm to be an EBM project with innovative elements and a true potential.

Best songs: “Run”, “The Raven – Video Mix”, “Vile”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.deadlights.band / www.facebook.com/officialdeadlights

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic