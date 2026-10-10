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Pyogenesis have revealed the title of their next studio album: “Adolescence”. The record is expected in early 2027 via Massacre Records and will be the German gothic/alternative metal veterans’ first full length since 2020’s “A Silent Soul Screams Loud”.

The album title arrives together with three special CD release shows scheduled for January 2027. Pyogenesis will play Hamburg, Bochum and Munich on three consecutive nights.

‘Adolescence’ CD Release Shows

14 January 2027 – Hamburg, Markthalle / Marx

15 January 2027 – Bochum, Matrix / Rockpalast

16 January 2027 – Munich, Backstage

Special Meet & Greet packages are also available for the release shows, including an acoustic set, signing session, Polaroid photo with the band, Q&A and early access to merchandise.

The road towards “Adolescence” has already produced several new songs. “All I Am Is Bleeding,” recorded with horror punk band The Other, marked the first new Pyogenesis material in five years. It was followed by “Uncontrolled” and “Nothing But My Heart,” with the latter described by the label as the first power metal song in the band’s 35 year history.

That stylistic spread should hardly surprise anyone who has followed Pyogenesis for long. Since the early 1990s, the band around Flo V. Schwarz has moved through death and gothic metal, alternative rock, punk influenced material and heavier melodic territory without staying in one corner for very long.

The current line up consists of Flo V. Schwarz on vocals and guitar, Gizz Butt on guitar, Malte Brauer on bass and Sebastian Michalski on drums.

Tickets and further information: pyogenesis.hamburgrecords.com/tickets.html

About Pyogenesis

Pyogenesis formed in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1991, growing out of the local band Immortal Hate around singer and guitarist Flo V. Schwarz. The band’s first releases, the 1991 demo “Ode to the Churning Seas of Nar-Mataru” and the 1992 EP “Ignis Creatio” (Osmose Productions/SPV), placed Pyogenesis in the death and doom metal scene of the time.

Through the mid and late 1990s, the band became one of the acts associated with the early German gothic metal movement, then moved toward alternative rock and pop-punk on “Unpop,” released in 1997 on Nuclear Blast/Warner Music. “Mono… or Will It Ever Be the Way It Used to Be” followed in 1998, and “She Makes Me Wish I Had a Gun” came out on Hamburg Records/Sony Music in 2002. The same years produced the EPs “Waves of Erotasia” in 1994, “Love Nation Sugarhead” in 1996 and “I Feel Sexy” in 2002, along with the video release “P… The Ultimate Home Video” and the remix album “P… or Different Songs in Different Sounds,” both issued in 2000.

Pyogenesis went quiet for over a decade before returning in 2014 with a line-up change that brought in guitarist Gizz Butt, known for his work with The Prodigy. The band’s heavier comeback era produced a trilogy of albums for AFM Records: “A Century in the Curse of Time” in 2015, “A Kingdom to Disappear” in 2017 and “A Silent Soul Screams Loud” in 2020, which closed the trilogy and reached No. 33 on the German album charts.

The current line-up, with Flo V. Schwarz on vocals and guitar, Gizz Butt on guitar, Malte Brauer on bass and Sebastian Michalski on drums, signed to Massacre Records for the band’s next studio album. The single “All I Am Is Bleeding,” recorded with horror punk band The Other, was the band’s first new material in five years, followed by “Uncontrolled” and “Nothing But My Heart.” That album, titled “Adolescence,” is expected in early 2027, and Pyogenesis will introduce it with three CD release shows in Hamburg, Bochum and Munich that January.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them