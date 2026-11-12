Dark the Keeper and Ghost Reflection released the split album “In the Arms of the Abyss” on Aliens Production, out November 12, 2026 on CD and digital.

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Dark the Keeper and Ghost Reflection, the two dark ambient and industrial projects of Slovak producer Alexander Borsov, released the split album ‘In the Arms of the Abyss’ on Aliens Production on November 12, 2026. The 16-track release is out on CD and digital.

The album splits its tracklist between Borsov’s two projects and three guest collaborations. Dark the Keeper contributes “Soul Burn,” “Dark Idea Generator,” “Soul Hunter,” “Trap Manipulation,” “Hidden Hatred,” “Labyrinth of Hell” and both bonus tracks, “Break in the Soul (Bonus Track)” and “Ghost (Bonus Track).” Ghost Reflection contributes “Integration of Madness,” “The Root of Evil,” “Games of Psychopaths,” “Infected” and “The Shattered World of Illusions.” The remaining three tracks are collaborations: “Break in the Soul (meets TC75)” with TC75, “Break in the Soul (Deconstruction by Deflect)” with Deflect, and “Ghost (meets dISHARMONY)” with dISHARMONY.

Ryby designed the release, and Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg handled mastering.

<a href="https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-arms-of-the-abyss" target="_blank" rel="noopener">In the Arms of the Abyss by Dark the Keeper/Ghost Reflection</a>

“In the Arms of the Abyss” is available on CD and as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Dark the Keeper and Ghost Reflection

Dark the Keeper and Ghost Reflection are two of several recording names used by Slovak producer Alexander Borsov, alongside Darkmechanic and Stellar Dynamics. Borsov is also a member of the group Diverje and got his start in metal bands including Morgue, Atom, Cremation Deads, Sarcoma and Satura before moving into electronic production. Both projects release through Aliens Production, a Slovak dark electronics label active since 1997 whose roster includes dISHARMONY, Oxyd, Headdreamer, Fractal and Human Vault.

As Dark the Keeper, Borsov released the album “Psychic Microbe” digitally in August 2026. As Ghost Reflection, he released the album “Dark Thinker” in June 2022 and the single “Dark Noise” in February 2024, before releasing the concept album “Dark Triad” on Aliens Production in September 2026. Borsov also released “Hypercontrol” as Darkmechanic on Aliens Production in October 2026. “In the Arms of the Abyss” brings Dark the Keeper and Ghost Reflection together on a single release for the first time, alongside guest contributions from TC75, Deflect and dISHARMONY.

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