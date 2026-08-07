Dark the Keeper releases ‘Psychic Microbe’

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Dark the Keeper (DTK), the dark ambient and industrial project of producer and musician Alexander Borsov, released the twelve-track album “Psychic Microbe” digitally on Aliens Production in August 2026.

<a href="https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/album/psychic-microbe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Psychic Microbe by Dark the Keeper</a>

“Psychic Microbe” contains “Soul Burn,” “Unbending Character,” “Dark Idea Generator,” “Soul Hunter,” “Engine of Hell,” “Labyrinth of Hell,” “Whisper of Shadows,” “Paranoid Delusions,” “Trap-Manipulation,” “Paraphrenia II,” “March of Immortality” and “Hidden Hatred.” Borsov wrote and produced the album under the Dark the Keeper name, designed its artwork and handled mastering himself.

Aliens Production describes Borsov’s dark, hybrid signature style as manifesting in dense, complex compositions that blend cinematic sequences and industrial blocks with a combination of slow rhythms and analog loops, a description that applies to the layered, atmospheric approach carried through “Psychic Microbe.”

About Dark the Keeper

Dark the Keeper is one of the recording names used by producer and musician Alexander Borsov, who works across several projects and musical transformations within the dark ambient and industrial fields. As DTK, Borsov handles composition, production, mastering and design under a single artistic vision built on dense, cinematic arrangements combined with industrial textures, slow rhythms and analog loops. The project releases through Aliens Production, a Slovak dark electronics label active since 1997 whose roster includes dISHARMONY, Oxyd, Headdreamer, Fractal and Human Vault. “Psychic Microbe,” released digitally in August 2026, is Dark the Keeper’s latest full-length under the label.

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