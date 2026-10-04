October 4, 2026

Darkmechanic releases ‘Hypercontrol’ album on Aliens Production

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 4, 2026

Darkmechanic released the digital album “Hypercontrol” on Aliens Production on 2 October 2026, an eight-track industrial electronic record.

Darkmechanic
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Darkmechanic released the album “Hypercontrol” on 2 October 2026 through the Slovak label Aliens Production. The eight-track record is the industrial electronic project’s second album and its first release for the label.

Alexander Borsov, who records as Darkmechanic, wrote, produced and mastered all eight tracks. “Hypercontrol” comprises:

  1. The deceitful idol
  2. Puppet
  3. Gloomy lake
  4. Cau the night cult
  5. Hypercontrol
  6. Go all….F
  7. Resolving a controversy
  8. Halloween (Bonus track)

Aliens Production describes the album as “a mechanical colossus of industrial energy and electronic flashes.”

“Hypercontrol” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

Aliens Production is a Slovak dark electronics label operating since 1997. Side-Line has previously covered Aliens Production releases by the Polish electro/EBM act Fractal, including “Antidote” in 2023 and “Hide in the light” in 2026, both on the same label.

About Darkmechanic

Darkmechanic is the solo industrial electronic project of Alexander Borsov, who also records as Dark The Keeper and Stellar Dynamics. The project’s first recorded appearance was a track on the compilation “Dark Virus X-Mas”, released by Russian Dark Community in 2020. Darkmechanic’s debut album, “Ghost Reflection”, followed in 2021, also through Russian Dark Community.

Between albums, Borsov contributed remixes to other artists’ releases: “Blood For Blood Remixes” (2023) on DSBP, “Monolith” (2023) by Reagent, “Mvrtyr” (2024) by G.G.F.H. and “Lost EP” (2025) by Synaptic Defect. Darkmechanic also appeared on the compilation “Cyclone Front: Movements and Currents” in 2025.

“Hypercontrol”, released on 2 October 2026, is Darkmechanic’s second album and the project’s first release through Aliens Production, five years after “Ghost Reflection”.

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