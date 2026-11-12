November 12, 2026

Tom Shear remixes Unhappily Ever Now’s ‘To The Light’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 12, 2026

Tom Shear of Assemblage 23 remixed Unhappily Ever Now’s “To The Light” into an EBM/synthpop/darkwave version, released November 11, 2026.

Cover artwork for "To The Light (Assemblage 23 Remix)" by Unhappily Ever Now
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Tom Shear of Assemblage 23 remixed Unhappily Ever Now’s single ‘”To The Light”‘, released on all major streaming platforms and Bandcamp on November 11, 2026. Shear’s version turns the original tribute into a darker EBM, synthpop and darkwave arrangement.

The original “To The Light,” written and performed by Stephen Watson, is a tribute to an aging cat, carrying themes of grief, love and remembrance. Shear created and mixed the remix; James Scott mastered it at Joy Thieves Productions. Unhappily Ever Now is Stephen Watson (primary songwriter, vocals, lyrics and melodies) and Maria V (vocals, lyrics and melodies). The band’s sound draws on the SYFY Channel series “12 Monkeys,” exploring disconnection and grief without closure in a time-bending setting.

“To The Light (Assemblage 23 Remix)” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and on all major streaming platforms.

About Unhappily Ever Now

Unhappily Ever Now is the project of Stephen Watson, also known for his work with Cleopatra Records act Green Jelly, alongside vocalist and lyricist Maria V. The band released the original “To The Light” in October 2025, with drums by Dan Milligan of The Joy Thieves, and mixing and mastering by Milligan and James Scott at Joy Thieves Productions. Tom Shear’s remix, arriving a year later, recasts the song in the EBM and darkwave register of his own Assemblage 23 productions.

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