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Sebastian R. Komor has been part of the electronic and industrial music scene for decades, and chances are you’ve heard his work even if you didn’t know his name was behind it. Best known for his work with the Norwegian electro-industrial band Icon of Coil, alongside Andy LaPlegua and Christian Lund, Komor has also made his mark with Komor Kommando, SRK Group, countless remixes and production work with artists including Alphaville, KMFDM and Ayria.

With new SRK Group material, an Icon of Coil album in the making and a live appearance at Dark Force Fest in 2027, there’s plenty to talk about. But our conversation goes well beyond music. Sebastian shares memories of working with Alphaville, talks about fatherhood, finding a sense of home, his fascination with film scoring and why he believes the electronic scene has lost some of what once brought people together.

And yes, there’s some humour along the way.

Sebastian Komor interview

SL: Sebastian, you’ve been involved in so many projects over the years that I sometimes wonder whether even you can keep track of them all. Icon of Coil, Komor Kommando, SRK Group, countless productions and remixes… After all these years, what still makes you sit down and think, “I need to make some noise”? And is there anything you’ve reached the point of never wanting to do again?

SRK: It is who I am. It is in my blood. Despite the moments when I sit in the studio thinking, “I can’t do this anymore!” (insert various reasons with varying degrees of exhaustion and frustration), I have, at this stage in life, concluded that my path in life is music and sound. In whatever capacity that may exist moving forward. It’s that fire within. The flame that never dies.

SL: There’s a certain Komor sound that’s pretty hard to miss, even when you’re working with somebody else. You’ve worked with artists ranging from Alphaville to KMFDM, and more recently produced Ayria’s 13 Stitches. When does helping an artist find their sound turn into putting too much of yourself into it? And which collaboration has pushed you furthest outside your comfort zone?

SRK: Good question. I would say working with Alphaville was the one that pushed me the most. I think the pressure I felt had something to do with it, haha. No worries, just sitting next to the man who sang “Forever Young” and “Big in Japan”, holding the original tapes of those songs in my hands like a child in a candy store. More so musically, it was also one of the greatest experiences of my career, for numerous reasons. Once you connect with the people behind the music and learn about who they are, what excites them, what inspires them, that’s when magic happens. Sitting in the car with Mr. Gold, blasting David Bowie while driving around Berlin late one evening after a day in the studio, is one of those moments.

I keep hearing that I have a sound. Still, to this day, I am not sure what that is, but it’s a good thing. Authenticity and personality are key, even more so in the days of AI. Especially in today’s world of music, where so much sounds the same and “safe”. When I am in the producer’s chair, for me it’s a balance between doing what I am asked to, circling back to that certain sound, and listening to what the song itself says, all while having dialogues with the artist. It all depends on the projects. Sometimes I get raw, minimal demos. In those cases, the vocals and the overall feel dictate what seems right to do with it, while I stay open to radically different ideas and sounds than one would “usually” use.

SL: SRK Group has been making some noise with “Spitfire” and “Bleeding Heartsicle.” What’s happening in that head of yours at the moment? Is there a bigger plan behind these releases, or do you prefer the freedom of doing whatever you fancy? And should we assume Komor Kommando and your other projects are quietly plotting something in the background?

SRK: At the moment, my head is filled with ideas, negotiations and recalibrations. Life is the great equalizer. People, and the actions of people. Musically and personally, I’ve always been more of an observer. That guy sitting in the corner, watching, listening, picking up on body language and patterns, making notes. When it comes to SRK Group, there is a goal we’re building towards, with the current focus on releasing one single a month.

Komor Kommando is absolutely overdue for a new EP. Plenty of tracks are in a demo stage. Then there is what is now official and public, a new Icon of Coil album in the making.

SL: Born in Poland, raised in Norway, and eventually making Canada your home. That’s quite a few different worlds to grow up and live in. When someone asks where you’re from, is there even a simple answer anymore? And how much have those different cultures influenced not just your music, but your values, your worldview and the way you deal with people?

SRK: All vastly different countries and cultures indeed. Music is the bridge between them all.

No matter where in the world you are, music finds a way to connect and unite people. It is a global language. The one thing about having lived in three different countries is that sense of never finding “home”, or a sense of where home is. Once I became a father, I found it. My son is the key, the light. In the last year or so, I have discovered that home is not external. Home is within. It’s been a journey getting there.

I am grateful for the path of Poland, Norway and Canada. More so the travelling due to music. Seeing the best and worst in people, experiencing the various cultures, speaking with people from all walks of life. Celebrities to random homeless people, and anywhere in between. I personally believe travelling really is key to understanding the world as a whole.

SL: Icon of Coil still means an awful lot to people, even after more than twenty years. But here’s something I’ve been wondering: do you ever feel that some fans are still attached to the Sebastian they knew back then, while the actual Sebastian has moved on? And is there anything about those days you genuinely miss, or are you quite happy to leave certain things in the past?

SRK: Great question. People tend to lock onto fragments of time, or imply that the person on stage and in the music is my entire self. It’s the nature of things, I guess, when people know you for what you do, not you as a person.

Icon of Coil was and will always be a big part of my career and history, a history I am proud of, considering all the sacrifices over the years it took to get there. Sitting in the studio chair until your body says nope and you pass out, eating baguettes with bananas shoved into them for breakfast, lunch and dinner, thinking, living and breathing music 24/7. It’s the way it has to be. That is what passion and drive is, no easy fixes or shortcuts.

That being said, becoming a father was a pivotal point in my life. The benefits of working from home made it possible. My son even helped with promo photos for Komor Kommando. His funny remarks on “Why are you trying to look so cool in these photos, Dad!?” I am not trying, son, lol. Introducing him to music is magical. He does love Kraftwerk and Deadmau5.

The fact that Icon of Coil, the complete live band, will be performing live at Dark Force Fest in 2027 is something that is coming up as well. First time in about 15 years.

SL: You recently remixed “We Bring the Beat” for Aesthetic Perfection. Daniel Graves isn’t exactly famous for playing by the rules of any particular genre, and neither are you. How did you two end up working together, and what happens when two people who don’t particularly care about musical boundaries cross paths?

SRK: The first time we met must have been back in 2001. I’ve been checking him out casually over the years, especially how he moves when he mows the lawn. I heard “We Bring the Beat” on YouTube and immediately thought it was a killer song. At the time, I asked if he would be down with me doing a remix of it for the hell of it, so I did. As you mentioned, I appreciate his no-fucks-given approach to his sound and style. He found his thing, and it’s working. We also end up nerding out about music, music tools and tricks of the trade.

SL: Right, here comes the embarrassingly standard interview question. I should probably know better by now, but I’m genuinely curious! You’ve remixed everyone from Front Line Assembly and Nitzer Ebb to Apoptygma Berzerk and VNV Nation. Which remix are you personally most proud of, regardless of whether anyone else agrees? And who’s still on your dream collaboration list, living or dead?

SRK: The best I can do is a top 3, in a random order. From the perspective of the remixes I am most happy with sonically, as well as what they meant for me personally and career-wise.

Celldweller – “Into the Void” (killer song, killer vocals, it all clicked so well)

Rammstein – “Sonne” (no need to explain that one, I think)

Front Line Assembly – “Unleashed” (as FLA was a massive inspiration, this was closing a circle)

Honourable mentions would be Apoptygma Berzerk’s “Suffer in Silence” and Alphaville’s “To Germany with Love”. They came during pivotal moments in time, relating to good vibes and where my career was at the time. Which brings me to the Aesthetic Perfection remix “We Bring the Beat”. During that time, life was coming at me from every angle, so being able to go within and manage to spit that remix out is a damn miracle in itself. Thank you, Daniel.

Dream collaborations: Hans Zimmer, Joel Zimmerman, Trent Reznor, Bjork and Tool are names that come to mind. Working on an alternative electro album with David Bowie or Kurt Cobain would also be amazing.

SL: Your work has also taken you into sound design, film scoring and music for television. Quite a different playground from making people sweat on a dancefloor. Was there ever a project that made you think, “How the hell did I end up doing this?” And is there some completely different creative territory you’d still love to explore?

SRK: I’ve always been fascinated by film scoring and things of that nature. Maybe that is also part of how I ended up in the world of Industrial/EBM/Techno music, due to the sound design, the art of sampling, using any source as an instrument to convey an emotion or scenario. Watch a movie without the music and sound design and it’s a completely different experience. The same goes for television and gaming.

Of course, then comes a movie like Warfare, where the lack of sound and music is used deliberately to create a realistic environment of war, in this case SEAL Team 5 in a really bad situation. The power of no music is really effective in this case. It is the less-is-more approach, which gives the movie an eerie, realistic feel.

What I love the most about music for film and TV is how non-formulaic and free from a grid it is, with tempo changes, the ebb and flow, all working to evoke emotion. Sound is really powerful that way. I tend to try to incorporate that into my music as well, when it fits. Cinematic music is close to my heart, and honestly something I would love to do much more of.

I have had the pleasure of working on some AAA Hollywood movies, helping out with some scenes. Watching the scenes, building sounds and feelings around it all is very exciting and challenging to me. Bending time and space, working off timecode and not so much to a set BPM.

I think some of this also comes from growing up watching a lot of movies. And damn, am I glad I grew up during that timeframe, getting to experience all the great movies from the late 70s, the 80s and 90s, an outstanding time period for music and movies.

SL: You’ve watched the electronic and industrial scene change over several decades. Some things have moved forward, others seem permanently stuck somewhere around 1998. What do you think the scene seriously needs to get over? And what’s something from those earlier days that you wish we hadn’t lost along the way?

SRK: Can I hear another song with Supersaw and Vanguard on it? Ok, thanks.

I think politics have corrupted the scene, ripping apart what used to be united. In a time where supporting a scene is critical, it’s eating itself up. However, there is hope. Being someone who cut my teeth with no manual to go by, one thing I cherish is belonging to something understood by people all over the world. I am sure that is still present, although the corroded noise of social confusion and politics is unfortunately ruining the good within. It’s off-putting. I do not recall a single moment in time where there was all this anger and aggression towards others. We were there for the music, the friendships, the appreciation for the art and culture, the excitement.

Arguably, back then, we didn’t spend much time on phones and devices, being fed world news 24/7, being able to immediately express our opinions, having others respond to those opinions, arguing with strangers. As much as I appreciate technological advancements, it’s also clearly not healthy for society. And it is by design. Those who seek harm, control and profit are laughing.

Lastly, you are not an artist if you rely on AI to write the music for you. Besides, you are denying yourself the joy and pleasure of learning the craft. It’s like ordering takeout food and claiming you are a chef. No. Furthermore, you feed the machine that takes, chews and spits you out.

One thing AI does well is showing people’s character, morals and code of ethics. Convenience and shortcuts are revealing factors.

SL: When music is both your passion and your job, I imagine there must be days when you don’t want to hear another bloody beat. So what happens when Sebastian Komor closes the studio door? And what’s something about your everyday life that would completely destroy your industrial credibility if people found out?

SRK: Music is on my mind at all times, whether I want it to be or not. I could be out for a walk and hear sounds in the environment triggering an idea, a casual loop of life. The good thing about the devices we have is that they are effectively recording devices for samples.

Like the time I was in an elevator with my son, going back up to record the sound of the elevator, then explaining to him why we just did that. As my studio has been at home for over 20 years, it’s never really closed, which is a benefit and a curse, I guess, and great for quickly getting an idea down or jumping on projects at short notice.

Regarding my industrial credibility, I rarely listen to industrial music anymore. OMG, I know! I keep track, but not much piquing my interest. There are some brilliant bands out there, there are.

Bands I listen to these days are Kraftwerk, Queens of the Stone Age, Rezz, Automatic, Gojira, BodyImage, Crowbar, and this cool band from Vancouver called The Organist Collective. Def something to check out.

SL: Open Mic

SL: Your turn, Sebastian! Anything you’d like to get off your chest, clear up or talk about that I haven’t asked? The floor is yours.

SRK: I do not care where you are from, what colour of skin you have, what language you speak, what your gender is, or what you identify as, thick or thin. None of this matters, and none of it is something I judge a person by. What matters is how you treat others, and who you are as a human being. Do I disagree with some points of view? Yes. Does that mean I think less of you? No. I do not hate a person based on their political opinions. Personally, I know amazing people on both sides of that fence. There are also absolute idiots on both sides. People will be people.

I wish everyone the best, and I hope that whatever is at the root of the hate in their hearts gets resolved. A quote comes to mind: “Lying about me won’t change the truth about you.”

The truth always comes out in the end.

Life is precious. Be grateful for having one.

Buddy, if you ever read this, I love you from here to the moon and back.

Never forget, never quit.

About Sebastian Komor

Sebastian Komor is an electronic and industrial music producer, born in Poland, raised in Norway and now based in Canada. He is best known as one half of Icon of Coil, the Norwegian electro-industrial act he formed with Andy LaPlegua and Christian Lund; the band’s 2025 reissue of “Serenity is the Devil” marked its 25th anniversary, and a new Icon of Coil album is now in the making, ahead of a live performance booked for Dark Force Fest in 2027, the band’s first live show in around fifteen years.

Komor also records as Komor Kommando and, more recently, as SRK Group, which has released the singles “Spitfire” and “Bleeding Heartsicle.” Beyond his own projects, he has produced and remixed artists across the industrial and synthpop spectrum, including Ayria’s “13 Stitches,” Aesthetic Perfection’s “We Bring the Beat,” Alphaville’s “To Germany with Love,” and tracks by Front Line Assembly, Nitzer Ebb, Apoptygma Berzerk, VNV Nation, Rammstein and Celldweller. He has also contributed production work to acts including Noctortoise and KMFDM, and has worked in sound design and scoring for film and television.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them