Nova Atarashi, the trio of David J, Alex Novak and Tim Newman, release the album “Venus Dub” on CD and download via Glass Modern Records on 27 November 2026.

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Nova Atarashi release the album “Venus Dub” on CD and download via Glass Modern Records on 27 November 2026. The trio pairs Venus Fly Trap vocalist Alex Novak with bassist David J and musician/producer Tim Newman, and builds the record around On-U Sound-style dub production layered under post-punk songwriting.

David J plays bass; Novak sings; Newman handles the music. David J is the bass player of Bauhaus, Love and Rockets and The Jazz Butcher, and has led a solo career since the 1980s alongside collaborations with writer Alan Moore. Novak fronts Venus Fly Trap and has previously sung in Religious Overdose, Tempest, Attrition and Nova State Conspiracy. Newman is a longtime David J collaborator and has produced multiple Glass Modern releases, including “Love Is a Ghost.”

The band’s own reference points are African Head Charge, Mark Stewart and the Maffia, and the On-U Sound catalogue of dub-inflected post-punk.

Novak and David J have worked together before: Glass Modern released the Venus Fly Trap/Alex Novak retrospective “Mercurial 1978-2018,” and David J and Newman have also released the two-volume “Analogue Excavations and Dream Interpretations” series together on the same label. “Venus Dub” is Nova Atarashi’s first announced release as a trio.

<a href="https://glassmodern.bandcamp.com/album/venus-dub" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Venus Dub by Nova Atarashi</a>

About Nova Atarashi

Nova Atarashi brings together three musicians with overlapping histories on the UK post-punk and gothic rock scenes. David J co-founded Bauhaus in Northampton in 1978 and went on to form Love and Rockets with fellow Bauhaus members Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins; he has also played with The Jazz Butcher and released solo material since the 1980s, including collaborations with the writer Alan Moore. Alex Novak fronts Venus Fly Trap, a UK act with roots reaching back to the 1980s, and has previously sung with Religious Overdose, Tempest, Attrition and Nova State Conspiracy; a Venus Fly Trap/Alex Novak retrospective, “Mercurial 1978-2018,” was released on Glass Modern Records. Tim Newman is a musician and producer who has worked repeatedly with David J on Glass Modern releases, including the two-volume “Analogue Excavations and Dream Interpretations” series.

As Nova Atarashi, the three musicians draw on dub production associated with On-U Sound, African Head Charge and Mark Stewart and the Maffia, applied to post-punk songwriting. “Venus Dub” is released on CD and download via Glass Modern Records on 27 November 2026.

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