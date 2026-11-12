Suffer Well releases new single ‘Came Around’

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Los Angeles musician and filmmaker Alex Delgado released “Came Around” under the name Suffer Well, through God Complex. The single is streaming now on Spotify.

A post-punk song about betrayal

“Came Around” follows the interval between believing life has settled into place and realizing someone has been quietly undermining it. Delgado has cited Joy Division, New Order and Interpol as influences on Suffer Well’s sound, which pairs rhythmic discipline with an unsettled, anxious vocal. “The song starts with finally feeling like your life is coming together, then someone comes along and upends it,” Delgado said of the track, which is set at the moment its narrator spots the person responsible for his unravelling life standing in a crowd.

Delgado both performs and directs under the Suffer Well name, overseeing the project’s music and visual identity himself. “Came Around” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Suffer Well

Suffer Well is the solo project of Los Angeles-based singer, bassist and filmmaker Alex Delgado, who also directs and designs productions. “Came Around,” released through God Complex, draws on the post-punk lineage of Joy Division, New Order and Interpol, carrying their interest in giving private anxiety a physical, rhythmic presence into Delgado’s own songwriting.

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