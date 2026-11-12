Jo Montgomerie releases her piano-led album “Made To Appear” via Nite Hive on 13 November, with digital mastering by Agnes Haus and a cassette edition.

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Manchester-based composer Jo Montgomerie releases her new album “Made To Appear” through the Brighton label Nite Hive on 13 November 2026. The record is built around piano, electronics and field recordings, and arrives as a digital album and a limited cassette edition.

Montgomerie composed and recorded all of the material in Manchester, UK. Agnes Haus, another Nite Hive artist, mastered the digital version. Nite Hive founder Penelope Trappes described the album as “a beautiful collision of score work, laced with darkness,” and called it a record that “demonstrates her undeniably brilliant relationship with the piano.”

The tracklist for “Made To Appear” runs:

Mourning Fog Processes Of Motion [Interlude] Dust & Sunlight The Point Of Contact Between Opposing Forces Falling Together Autorotation A Surprise Encounter [Interlude] Through Dreamlike States In Anticipation Of (R)Evolution Still Not Sleeping [Final Interlude] Wireless Late Night Lights Cold-Traps On Airless Bodies Closing Credits

The cassette edition adds two further bonus tracks exclusive to that format.

Nite Hive is an experimental cassette imprint run by and for women and gender-expansive artists, based in Brighton, UK, and founded by Penelope Trappes. Its roster also includes Patricia Wolf, Karen Vogt, Pefkin and Agnes Haus, who mastered Montgomerie’s digital release.

<a href="https://jomontgomerie.bandcamp.com/album/made-to-appear" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Made To Appear by Jo Montgomerie</a>

About Jo Montgomerie

Jo Montgomerie is a producer, sound engineer and music teacher based in Manchester, originally from South West Scotland. Her work uses repetition, drones and manipulation, built from piano, electronics and field recordings, and explores themes of feeling and connection through space and time.

Her Bandcamp catalogue includes the albums “Ephemeral Rituals,” “From Industry Home,” “Are You Supposed To Be In The Wild?” and “Early Works Pt. II,” alongside “Those Things Beyond & Within,” released via Brachliegen Tapes in 2022. “Made To Appear” moves away from the denser, noisier style of her recent work toward a clearer, more deliberate sound built around the piano as the lead instrument, and is her first release for Nite Hive.

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