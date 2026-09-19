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Ghost Reflection, the dark electro and industrial project of Alexander Borsov, releases the concept album “Dark Triad” digitally on Aliens Production. The eight-track record mixes melodic lines, IDM loops and analog electronics around a horror-themed narrative.

Borsov wrote, produced, designed and mastered “Dark Triad” himself. Aliens Production describes the record as “a cinematic concept rooted in horror aesthetics and rhythmic themes.” The tracklist runs “Games of psychopaths,” “Dark Triad,” “Integration of Madness,” “Infected,” “The root of evil,” “Thorny path,” “The Shattered World of Illusions” and “Order of Darkness.”

<a href="https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/album/dark-triad" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dark Triad by Ghost Reflection</a>

Ghost Reflection’s ‘Dark Triad’ concept

The eight tracks move from “Games of psychopaths” through “Integration of Madness” and “The root of evil” to the closing “Order of Darkness,” a sequence built around horror imagery and rhythmic industrial and IDM production rather than a conventional song structure. “Dark Triad” first appeared under Borsov’s own Bandcamp page in September 2025 and now returns through Aliens Production as a digital release.

About Ghost Reflection

Ghost Reflection is one of several recording names used by Slovak producer Alexander Borsov, alongside Dark the Keeper, Darkmechanic and Stellar Dynamics, all mixing electro-industrial, noise and horror-themed dark electro elements. Borsov is also a member of the group Diverje and got his start in metal bands including Morgue, Atom, Cremation Deads, Sarcoma and Satura before moving into electronic production.

Under the Ghost Reflection name, Borsov released the album “Dark Thinker” in June 2022 and the single “Dark Noise” in February 2024. “Dark Triad” followed in September 2025 and is now released digitally through Aliens Production, the Slovak dark electronics label that has operated since 1997 and hosts a roster of industrial, dark electro and EBM-adjacent acts.

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