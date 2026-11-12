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Rodrigo dl Moral, a synthpop, darkwave and electro-pop artist from Mexico, has released a remastered version of “Déjate Llevar” on Spotify. The platform lists the track’s release date as September 25, 2026, and its title as “Déjate Llevar – 2026 Remastered Version.” The artist describes it as the lead single of an upcoming four-song EP. No EP title or release date has been confirmed.

A remaster, not a new song

“Déjate Llevar” is not a newly written track. In the description accompanying the visualizer on his YouTube channel, Rodrigo dl Moral states that he wrote the song some time ago and returned to it in 2026 for a new mix. Translated from the original Spanish, the description reads in part: “I made this song a while back and today I wanted to return to it. [‘Déjate Llevar’] has always had something special for me, so I decided to give it a new turn and put out this remastered version. It doesn’t change the song’s essence. I just wanted to hear it with a cleaner, deeper sound, the way I imagined it from the start.”

This differs from the artist’s submission to Side-Line, which described the song only as the lead single of an upcoming EP, with “nostalgic synths, emotional vocals, club energy,” and did not mention that it is a remaster of an earlier recording. A confirmed date for the original, non-remastered version of “Déjate Llevar” has not surfaced.

The YouTube visualizer was uploaded on September 25, 2026, the same date Spotify lists for the remastered single. Both the video and the artist’s own tags mark the track as synthpop and dance-pop.

Format and availability

“Déjate Llevar” is confirmed available as a digital single on Spotify. No Bandcamp release exists for the track. The YouTube upload is a visualizer. It is the release’s official visual accompaniment. No separate music video has been confirmed.

A full tracklist and formal title for the planned four-song EP have not been confirmed. Rodrigo dl Moral’s submission to Side-Line states only that “Déjate Llevar” is its lead single.

About Rodrigo dl Moral

Rodrigo dl Moral is a synthpop, darkwave and electro-pop artist based in Mexico. Verifiable background on the artist is limited. No Discogs or Wikipedia entry exists for him, and Side-Line’s archive holds no prior coverage under either “Rodrigo dl Moral” or “Rodrigo Moral.”

The artist runs a YouTube channel under the handle @RodrigodlMoral and a Beacons.ai link page that directs to his Instagram, YouTube and TikTok profiles. According to the description he posted with the “Déjate Llevar” visualizer, the song was written before 2026 and set aside until this year, when he remastered it for a cleaner, more direct sound without altering its composition.

The remastered “Déjate Llevar,” released September 25, 2026, is the first release from Rodrigo dl Moral covered by Side-Line. The artist has said it will lead a four-song EP.

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