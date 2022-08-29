Dark electro act Sine addresses alternate reality with new EP ‘Mantis 2’

The Austin, Texas based solo-act Sine has announced the release of a new five-song strong EP, “Mantis 2”. This EP is the second in a trilogy. Released by the Austin-based record label eMERGENCY heARTS it is available now.

“Mantis 1” and “Mantis 2” were produced by Sine founder, Rona Rougeheart in collaboration with audio engineer Charles Godfrey at Scary American Studio in Austin, TX. Godfrey, in his two decade plus career, has been engineer/producer on over 75 recordings, including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “It’s Blitz!” and “Mosquito”, The Black Angels’ “Indigo Meadow”, and notable work for Trail of Dead, SWANS, among many more.

The new EP also has a cover of The Glove’s song “Sex-Eye-Make Up”.

Rona Rougeheart tells us why she chose that song to do a cover: “The Cure is one of my all time favorite bands. When I was growing up, I loved Robert Smith and followed everything he did musically, which led me to Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Glove. When I found out that The Glove was Robert Smith and Steve Severin of Siouxsie and the Banshees, I had to get it! It’s still one of my favorite albums – the song “Sex-Eye-Make Up” is one of my favorites on the album, so it was a natural choice. I don’t usually do covers, but oddly enough, the only other SINE cover is of The Cure song, “Like Cockatoos”. I guess all roads lead to The Cure!”

In discussing the recording process, Rougeheart says: “I worked with producer Mark Pistel (Consolidated, Meat Beat Manifesto). He took my bare demo and added more instrumentation and those super cool, dreamy vibes you hear. When I heard our final mix, I felt like I wanted to cry tears of joy! I’ve imagined doing this cover for years, so it was an absolute thrill to have Mark help me with it.”

Here’s the video for “Virtual Realitease”.

And here is the new EP.

<a href="https://sineofficial.bandcamp.com/album/mantis-2">Mantis 2 by SINE</a>