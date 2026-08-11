Antiage releases new single ‘Leaving Babylon’

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German synthrock act Antiage released the single “Leaving Babylon” on August 7, 2026. The song follows the band’s previous single “Zenith of Decay” and marks a shift in tone, from decay toward a fresh start.

<a href="https://antiage.bandcamp.com/track/leaving-babylon" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Leaving Babylon by Antiage</a>

“Leaving Babylon” is about the conscious decision to turn away from overwhelming noise. The single follows “Zenith of Decay”, released May 15, 2026, which Antiage described as a song about knowing when something tips over and choosing to stay in that state rather than looking for a way out or back.

About Antiage

Antiage is a synthpop and synthrock project from Friedrichroda, Thuringia, in Germany, formed around keyboardist and producer Veto Lestard (Sebastian Schulz). Schulz was previously a co-founder and long-time member of the EBM and IDM formation Mnemonic, which released albums on labels including Alfa Matrix, M-Tronic, Halbsicht and AntZen. Antiage released its debut single, “Lone”, in 2021 ahead of its debut album, combining electronica, melodic pop and rock. The band went on to release the album “Aphrodisiac Odyssey” on May 26, 2023, followed by “Pianistic Odyssey”, a piano-version companion release, on December 15, 2023. Antiage released the single “Zenith of Decay” on May 15, 2026, and followed it with “Leaving Babylon” on August 7, 2026.

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