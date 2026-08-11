Can shares ‘Arles 75 Sechs’ from ‘Live in Arles 1975’

Can has shared the track ‘Arles 75 Sechs’ from ‘Live in Arles 1975’, out 25 September 2026 via Mute and Spoon Records. Watch the video.

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Can has shared “Arles 75 Sechs”, a track from the forthcoming live album “Live in Arles 1975”, out 25 September 2026 via Mute and the band’s own Spoon Records on double vinyl, CD and digital. The album documents a 1975 concert at the Théâtre Antique d’Arles in the South of France, and “Arles 75 Sechs” is the sixth of six tracks on the record.

Founding keyboardist Irmin Schmidt recalled the performance: “I remember a very beautiful atmosphere. It was a summer night in the South of France, everybody was stoned and the atmosphere was very special.”

“Live in Arles 1975” originates from a fan recording of the show and features the core lineup of Irmin Schmidt, Jaki Liebezeit, Michael Karoli and Holger Czukay. The concert was supported by Nico & Kevin Ayers and Ash Ra Tempel, and is remembered in the sleeve notes by two attendees, including author and journalist Pascal Bussy. The tracklist runs “Arles 75 Eins”, “Arles 75 Zwei”, “Arles 75 Drei”, “Arles 75 Vier”, “Arles 75 Fünf” and “Arles 75 Sechs”.

Full release details, including format and pre-order information, were covered in Side-Line’s earlier report: Can announce “Live in Arles 1975”, out 25 September via Mute.

Can Live series continues

“Live in Arles 1975” is the latest in a series of archival live albums assembled by Schmidt and producer/engineer René Tinner from the Spoon Records vaults and fan recordings. Previous volumes in the series include “Can Live in Stuttgart 1975”, “Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976”, “Can Live in Brighton 1975”, “Can Live in Paris 1973” (the first to feature the late Damo Suzuki), “Can Live in Aston 1977” and “Can Live in Keele 1977” (2024).

About Can

Can formed in Cologne, West Germany, in 1968, founded by Irmin Schmidt (keyboards) and Holger Czukay (bass), both former students of composer Karlheinz Stockhausen, together with Michael Karoli (guitar) and Jaki Liebezeit (drums). The band’s early vocalists were Malcolm Mooney and, from 1970, Damo Suzuki. Can released a run of studio albums through the 1970s, including “Monster Movie” (1969), “Tago Mago” (1971), “Ege Bamyasi” (1972) and “Future Days” (1973), before disbanding in the early 1980s.

Since 2020, Mute and Spoon Records have issued a series of archival live recordings drawn from the band’s touring years, beginning with “Can Live in Stuttgart 1975” and continuing through “Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976”, “Can Live in Brighton 1975”, “Can Live in Paris 1973”, “Can Live in Aston 1977” and “Can Live in Keele 1977”. Irmin Schmidt, the band’s last surviving founding member, has also continued to release solo work, including the 2026 album “Requiem” on Mute, covered previously by Side-Line. “Live in Arles 1975”, out 25 September 2026, extends the live series with a recording from the band’s 1975 concert in the South of France.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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