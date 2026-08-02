French fan site Pictures of Cure reports The Cure’s follow-up to “Songs of a Lost World” may arrive in November 2026, though Universal has not confirmed a date.

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English post-punk band The Cure may release their fifteenth studio album in November 2026, according to an unconfirmed report. French fan site Pictures of Cure published the claim on July 31, 2026, citing an unnamed source inside Universal, the band’s distributor, who reportedly listed the album in the company’s release schedule for that month. The report was relayed the same day on the fan forum curefans.com, in its “Unconfirmed news and rumours” section. Neither The Cure, frontman Robert Smith, nor Universal has confirmed a release date.

Pictures of Cure ties the November claim to two earlier data points: Smith’s remarks during a BBC Radio 6 Music interview recorded on June 6, 2026, in which he said the album was about to be delivered to the label, and the fact that “Songs of a Lost World,” the record Smith has repeatedly described as this album’s companion piece, was released on November 1, 2024.

What Robert Smith has said about the album

The Cure returned to Rockfield Studios in Wales in March 2025 to record what Smith has described as three albums’ worth of material. Side-Line reported at the time that 13 songs had been recorded. In the June 2026 BBC Radio 6 Music interview, Smith said the second of those three albums is finished and being delivered to Universal. He called it “more dismal than Songs Of A Lost World” and said it is emotionally connected to that album while approaching the material from a different perspective. A third album, drawn from the same sessions, is “really, really upbeat” and “really poppy,” Smith said, with no indication yet of when it might follow.

Two songs earmarked for the upcoming album were named by Smith in January 2025: “It Can Never Be the Same,” a song about grief that the band has performed live for years under the earlier title “Christmas Without You,” and “A Boy I Never Knew,” written during the sessions for The Cure’s 2004 self-titled album. Smith has said the album will also include newer, previously unheard material.

“Songs of a Lost World” was released on November 1, 2024, through Fiction Records, ending a 16-year gap since “4:13 Dream” (2008). Produced and mixed by Smith with Paul Corkett and recorded at Rockfield Studios, it was the first Cure album written entirely by Smith and gave the band its first UK number one album in 32 years.

About The Cure

The Cure formed in Crawley, West Sussex, England, in January 1976, when school friends Robert Smith and Michael Dempsey began playing together, initially under the name Malice. The band went through the name Easy Cure before settling on The Cure and signing to Fiction Records, distributed by Polydor, in 1978. The founding lineup of Smith (guitar, vocals), Dempsey (bass) and Lol Tolhurst (drums) released the debut album “Three Imaginary Boys” in 1979.

Through numerous lineup changes, with Smith as the only constant member, The Cure built a catalogue running from the austere post-punk of “Seventeen Seconds” (1980) and “Faith” (1981) through “Pornography” (1982), the pop-facing “The Head on the Door” (1985) and “Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me” (1987), to “Disintegration” (1989) and “Wish” (1992), among later releases including “Wild Mood Swings” (1996), “Bloodflowers” (2000), the self-titled “The Cure” (2004) and “4:13 Dream” (2008).

The current lineup comprises Robert Smith, Simon Gallup (bass), Roger O’Donnell (keyboards), Jason Cooper (drums) and Reeves Gabrels (guitar). Guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte, who first joined the band in 1984 and rejoined for the “Shows of a Lost World” tour in 2022, died in December 2025 at age 65.

The band returned after 16 years away from new albums with “Songs of a Lost World” on November 1, 2024, and confirmed in October 2025 that a follow-up had been recorded at Rockfield Studios. The unconfirmed report of a November 2026 release date would place a new Cure album exactly two years after its predecessor.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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