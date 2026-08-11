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Perverts in White Shirts, the Zurich-based experimental electronic duo of Nathalie Dreier and Dave Phillips, will release the 2CD “CULTurally appropriated songs and revisited memories” on September 4, 2026 through Misanthropic Agenda. The 28-track, roughly two-hour album reworks source material connected to Dreier’s upbringing in the Children of God cult, alongside songs and texts drawn from other fringe religious movements and groups built around charismatic leaders.

Perverts in White Shirts rework cult songs on ‘CULTurally appropriated songs and revisited memories’

Dreier and Phillips rework, decontextualize and reimagine melodies and words originally tied to ideology, isolation and indoctrination, blurring the lines between belief and manipulation, intimacy and control, devotion and performance. Misanthropic Agenda describes the record as “a two-hour cringe-pop journey.” The tracklist includes “What A Wonderful World We Live In,” “Love Is The Only Weapon,” “Truth,” “Come To Mommy” and “The Fear Of God,” and closes with “Shangri-La,” a 28-minute, 59-second track. The album was recorded in Zurich between 2024 and 2025 and mastered by Riccardo Mazza. Misanthropic Agenda is also issuing Vincent Grimaldi’s “Amorce De Champ” on the same September 4, 2026 release date.

<a href="https://misanthropicagenda.bandcamp.com/album/culturally-appropriated-songs-and-revisited-memories" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CULTurally appropriated songs and revisited memories by Perverts In White Shirts</a>

About Perverts in White Shirts

Perverts in White Shirts is the collaborative project of Nathalie Dreier and Dave Phillips, active since 2011 and based in Zurich. Phillips is a Swiss experimental noise musician and multimedia artist who performs as a core member of Schimpfluch-Gruppe, the Zurich collective founded in 1987, and who also founded the grindcore group Fear of God and the project OHNE. Perverts in White Shirts released their debut album, “Power to the Sheeple,” in 2016, followed by “Meaning What Exactly?” in June 2022, an album recorded in Zurich and Berlin between 2016 and 2020 and issued in a limited edition of 100 copies through Misanthropic Agenda. The duo combine treated field recordings with acoustic and digital sources, with music described across outlets as electro, industrial, witch house, experimental and noise pop. “CULTurally appropriated songs and revisited memories,” due September 4, 2026, is the duo’s third full-length and their first to draw directly on Dreier’s own upbringing within the Children of God cult.

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