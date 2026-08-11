Irish synth-pop artist Paul Quin has signed to Town And Towers Records for his second album “HIVEMIND”, out December 2026, produced by Mark Saunders.

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Irish synth-pop artist Paul Quin has signed to Town And Towers Records for his second album, “HIVEMIND”, set for release in December 2026 on digital, CD and vinyl. The Copenhagen label will issue a new single each month starting at the end of September, with the album following in December. The lead single, “Dancing With The Devil”, has been shared with press ahead of the release schedule.

“HIVEMIND” arrives five years after Quin’s debut album “Life On Earth”, released in 2021 on the Russian electronica label ScentAir Records. According to the press release, the new album’s title refers to “groupthink” and “conformity of thinking” in internet culture, continuing as a theme across the record.

UK producer and mixer Mark Saunders, credited on previous work with David Bowie, Erasure, Human League and Cyndi Lauper, came out of what the press release describes as semi-retirement to co-write and produce a series of tracks with Quin. DJ and former Royseven guitarist Eamonn “Jabbawookie” Barrett also co-wrote and produced tracks for the record. Additional credited collaborators include Dec Quinn of Republic of Loose, who co-wrote “Ordinary Love”; string arranger Gav Moran, who contributed to “1986”; punk musician Pete Holidai, who produced a cover of MGMT’s “Kids”; sound engineer Greg Malocca; and Aidan Casserly of Empire State Human and songwriter Colm Key, both previous collaborators of Quin’s.

‘HIVEMIND’ tracklist

According to the press release, the twelve tracks run: “Half A Man”, “I Promise”, “People Look Better At Night”, “Dancing With The Devil”, “Blood Stained Dream”, “Gods”, “Little Brother”, “1986”, “Alex”, “Friday Night For Lovers”, “Ordinary Love” and “Bray (Candyfloss And Lucozade)”.

About Paul Quin

Paul Quin is an Irish singer, songwriter and producer who has released Irish electronic music since the late 1980s. He first performed as lead singer of the synth-pop duo BiaZarre with John Butler, whose double A-side single “A Better Place / The Colour of Rain” was released in 1989. Butler died in 1998 of an AIDS-related illness.

After a decade away from music, Quin returned with his debut solo album “Life On Earth”, released in 2021 on ScentAir Records and co-written and co-produced with Aidan Casserly of Empire State Human. The album was preceded by a re-recorded version of “A Better Place” as its first single, and its songs drew on themes of loss, bereavement, addiction and homelessness, with lyrics informed by Quin’s experience as a gay man in Ireland. In an interview with GCN (Gay Community News), Quin described the album as “a kind of a personal renaissance.”

Quin has now signed to Town And Towers Records, a Copenhagen-based label specialising in Nordic dark wave, synthpop, dark synth, italo disco, future pop and electro pop, for his second album “HIVEMIND”. The label plans to release a new single monthly from the end of September 2026, leading up to the album’s release in December 2026 on digital, CD and vinyl formats. The current single, “Dancing With The Devil”, was shared directly with Side-Line ahead of its release. More information is available on Quin’s official website.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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